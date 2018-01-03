The Capitol Steps, a Washington DC-based comedy troupe, will perform “Orange is the New Barack” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. in Rockland.

The show was born in December 1981 when some staffers for Sen. Charles Percy were planning entertainment for a Christmas party. Their first idea was to stage a nativity play, but in the whole Congress they couldn’t find three wise men or a virgin. So, they decided to dig into the headlines of the day, and they created song parodies and skits which conveyed a special brand of satirical humor.

In the years that followed, many of the Steps ignored the conventional wisdom (”Don’t quit your day job!”), and although not all of the current members of the Steps are former Capitol Hill staffers, taken together the performers have worked in a total of eighteen Congressional offices and represent 62 years of collective House and Senate staff experience.

Tickets cost $50 in advance, $55 day of show.

For tickets or more information, call 594-0070 or visit rocklandstrand.com.

