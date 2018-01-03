LEWISTON — Lewiston High School will be closed Wednesday because of a threat of a shooting.

Superintendent Bill Webster sent a tweet late Tuesday after informing the school’s administrators and staff of the decision.

“Tonight a student mentioned a threat to the safety of LHS students through a widely disseminated social media post,” Webster wrote.

“The student is in custody, and the threat is thought to be false, but as a precaution we are canceling school at LHS and (Lewiston Regional Technical Center) tomorrow.

“More information will be forthcoming tomorrow morning about the alleged threat and whether or not after-school and evening activities will take place,” Webster said.

Webster said that students in particular need to understand how seriously schools take such threats.

He said students need to be aware of the consequences of their actions.

“This is costing thousands of dollars, not just to Lewiston but the other towns whose students use our LRTC programs,” Webster said. “We take this very seriously and intend to seek charges against this student.”

He said that the students’ safety is paramount.

