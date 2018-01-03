AUGUSTA — Two Waterville women are facing robbery charges after another woman said they beat and kicked her and ripped $100 from the pocket of her hooded sweatshirt.

One of those charged with the Saturday night robbery told police the victim had stolen $70 from her the previous week.

Antelsy "Amy" Bellows

Antelsy “Amy” Bellows, 39, was arrested and brought to the Kennebec County jail in Augusta late Tuesday. She had an initial appearance at the Capital Judicial Center Wednesday via video from the jail.

Judge Eric Walker set bail at $1,000 cash with conditions that prohibit her from contact with the victim and with her co-defendant, Katie Goodale, 32.

The prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Carie James, had asked for that amount, saying Bellows was on probation for a prior trafficking conviction and had other previous drug convictions.

Bellows, who was wearing an orange, button-up jail uniform, was accompanied by attorney John O’Donnell, serving as lawyer of the day. O’Donnell requested personal recognizance bail on the new charge, saying she had “a very clean” drug screen at the jail, and was on a probation hold.

Walker did not ask for a plea to the robbery charge, telling Bellows that it was a felony-level charge that would need to go to the grand jury. The Class B robbery charge carries a minimum penalty of five years in jail.

Bellows’ next court hearing was set for March 8.

An affidavit by Waterville Police Officer Scott Dumas says the other woman charged, Goodale, whom police located sleeping in her apartment, was freed after posting bail from the Waterville Police Department on Saturday.

The named victim, who is 23 years old, told police she was walking from Ticonic Street to her Spruce Street home when she was jumped by Goodale and Bellows.

The victim said initially the occupants of the car stopped in the road and yelled at her, so she got scared and ran.

On Drummond Avenue, just prior to her reaching Spruce Street, she said two women and a man got out of the vehicle and attacked her. She said she “was grabbed from behind by the hair and fell to the ground.”

She said the women kicked her as she was on the ground and then they left the area in Goodale’s vehicle. She also said the women ripped her hooded sweatshirt pocket and took the her $100 cash from there.

Dumas wrote that the victim told him that “it is possible she had done something in the past to both of them that provoked the robbery” and that her ex-boyfriend “was known for ‘ripping’ people for drugs and that it could be payback for one of these events.”

Dumas also wrote that the victim had fresh scratches and that police found markings in the snow suggesting there had been a disturbance and “consistent with someone rolling around on the ground.”

Goodale denied stealing anything from the victim and said she only beat her up, Dumas wrote.

Dumas also said that Goodale told him she became upset when she saw the victim walking down the street because of a theft of $70 a week earlier.

