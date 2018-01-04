PARIS — Australian actress and campaigner against sexual harassment Cate Blanchett will head this year’s Cannes film festival jury, organizers said Thursday.
In a statement, top Cannes officials Pierre Lescure and Thierry Fremaux expressed their delight in welcoming “such a rare and unique artist whose talent and convictions enrich both screen and stage.”
A two-time Academy Award winner, Blanchett follows Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, who headed the 70th edition of the festival last year. This year’s star-studded event on the French Riviera will take place from May 8-19.