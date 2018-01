FARMINGTON — Closed cases for Aug. 7-11, 2017, in Farmington District Court and Franklin County Superior Court.

Anthony Auger, 40, of Kingfield, operating under the influence April 22, 2017, in Phillips; $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, 150-day license and registration suspension. Failure to stop, remain, provide information, same date and town; dismissed.

Valene R. Bachelder, 34, of Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 2, 2013, in Wilton; $500 fine. Violating condition of release, same date and town; dismissed.

Hannah Blackburn, 26, of Westbrook, operating under the influence Feb. 18, 2017, in New Vineyard; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension. Operating under the influence, same date and town; dismissed.

Kayla L. Blais, 24, of Jay, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 7, 2016, in Phillips; 10-day jail sentence. Negotiating a worthless instrument June 27, 2016, in Jay; 10-day jail sentence, $87.11 restitution. Violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town; dismissed. Negotiating a worthless instrument, June 21, 2016, in New Vineyard; 10-day jail sentence, $198 restitution.

Caleb G. Buck, 23, of New Sharon, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 1, 2017, in Jay; dismissed.

Jeremy J. Burgess, 36, of Turner, criminal trespass May 8, 2017, in Strong; $300 fine. Violating condition of release, same date and town; dismissed.

Lucas J. Fisher, 34, of Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized use of property March 19, 2017, in Temple; six-month jail sentence.

Cameron Atwood French, 27, of Gorham, violating snowmobile noise level limits Feb. 4, 2017, in Stratton; $100 fine.

Naomi Haines, 46, of New Vineyard, operating while license suspended or revoked April 30, 2017, in Farmington; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence.

Christopher R. Harmon, 19, of Sanford, theft by unauthorized use of property March 3, 2017, in Carrabassett Valley; 30-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town; dismissed.

Christina Haynes, 43, of Strong, failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2010, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2011, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2013, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2010, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2011, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2013, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2010, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2011, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2012, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2013, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2010, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2011, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2012, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2013, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution.

Joseph R. Haynes, 45, of Strong, failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2010, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2011, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2013, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2010, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2011, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2013, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2010, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2011, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2012, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2013, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2010, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2011, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2012, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution. Failure to pay tax or file return Jan. 1, 2013, in Strong; 364-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $199,996 restitution.

Terrance N. Jozens, 62, of Chesterville, failure to comply with sex offender registry act Feb. 20, 2017, in Farmington; four-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release Feb. 20, 2017, in Farmington; four-month jail sentence.

Steven T. Kirkwood Jr., 27, of Augusta, operating under the influence April 30, 2016, in New Sharon; $575 fine. Driving to endanger April 30, 2016, in New Sharon; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension.

Derick W. McGinty, 39, of Livermore, operating under the influence Feb. 24, 2017, in Jay; $500 fine, three-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Criminal trespass, same date and town; dismissed. Criminal mischief May 20, 2017, in Jay; three-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release May 20, 2017, in Jay; three-day jail sentence.

Jesse J. Ramsdell, 20, of Acton, theft by unauthorized use of property March 3, 2017, in Carrabassett Valley; 30-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town; dismissed.

David J. Rodway, 57, of Rangeley, operating without safety equipment June 26, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Dillon St. Peter, 21, of Embden, operating under the influence Feb. 23, 2017, in Kingfield; $600 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Kathyrene A. Searles, 43, of New Vineyard, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 13, 2016, in Farmington; dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 15, 2016, in Farmington; two-year jail sentence, all but 29 days suspended, two-year probation, $29.26 restitution. Operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town; dismissed. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 27, 2017, in Farmington; two-year jail sentence, two-year probation. Violating condition of release June 27, 2017, in Farmington; 29-day jail sentence.

Johnathan J. Tibbetts, 34, of Livermore Falls, operating vehicle without license March 20, 2017, in Jay; $250 fine.

Corey J. Towers, 27, of Jay, terrorizing Feb. 22, 2017, in Jay; 10-day jail sentence.

Arthur R. Trask, 29, of Wilton, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Jan. 29, 2016, in Jay; $500 fine.

Michael Robert Willett, 42, of Wilton, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Feb. 28, 2017, in Farmington; $400 fine.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.