Veterinary diagnostic technology firm Idexx Laboratories Inc. has released new details about a plan to expand its headquarters campus in Westbrook.

In a note to employees shared Thursday with the Portland Press Herald, Idexx said the planned project would cost $62 million and would add a new multi-level, 135,000-square-foot expansion to the company’s existing Synergy Center.

The proposed expansion would include a large conference center, increased parking options and improved outdoor spaces, complementing Idexx’s existing 670,000-square-foot facility. According to the company, the expansion would accommodate an additional 550 to 600 workers.

“Idexx is a growth company,” Chief Human Resources Officer Giovani Twigge said in a statement Thursday. “As we’ve publicly stated, we are reaching capacity in our current Westbrook World Campus, so we have been exploring expansion options. Idexx also recognizes that workspace is increasingly important for engaging talent, and we’ve kept that in mind with our existing headquarters through features like our collaborative work spaces, fitness center, and free-of-charge Intermed clinic. We look forward to sharing details about the proposed expansion next week.”

Idexx filed a notice with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection in December saying that the company plans to construct a building addition, parking lots, trails and stormwater management systems on its main campus at 1 Idexx Drive and 369 County Road.

An informational neighborhood meeting about the expansion project is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., in Westbrook.

According to the notice, Idexx plans to file a site plan application with the city next week, as well as applications for required environmental permits with the DEP.

The company, which produces veterinary diagnostic testing equipment, software and other products, employs about 2,500 in Westbrook and has been growing rapidly in recent years. In its third quarter earnings report filed in October, the company said it expected to close out the year with just under $2 billion in revenue.

