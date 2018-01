IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:02 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

8:03 a.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on Old Belgrade and Middle roads.

8:24 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Northern Avenue.

10:59 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Riverside Drive.

11:04 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Middle Street.

12:36 p.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.

1:16 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported by a caller on Summer Street.

2:29 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Green Street.

3:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Bangor Street.

3:34 p.m., a past assault and robbery was reported on High Ridge Drive.

5:28 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Cedar Street.

8:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

IN CHINA, Wednesday at 12:52 p.m., a traffic accident involving property damage was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 1:29 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Greenville Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 8:43 p.m., a traffic accident involving property damage was reported on Route 126.

IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 5:33 p.m., theft was reported on Windsor Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:48 a.m., a 40-year-old Winthrop man was summoned on a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked after a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

6:55 p.m., a 71-year-old Chelsea man was summoned on a charge of failing to register a vehicle, during a traffic stop on Memorial Bridge and Gage Street.

7:02 p.m., a 34-year-old Northport man was summoned on a charge of attaching false plates, during a traffic stop on Garden Court and Civic Center Drive.

