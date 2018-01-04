IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 2:12 p.m., police investigated a burglar alarm on Battle Ridge Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 12:07 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Access Road.

Thursday at 4:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Faiths Way.

4:51 p.m., police investigated a disturbance on Woodman Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 4:26 a.m., an assault was reported on South Street.

5:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Scott West Hall at the University of Maine at Farmington.

6:50 p.m., police arrested a person on a warrant on Clark Lane.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 6:32 p.m., a burglar alarm was reported on East Madison Road.

IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 12:23 a.m., a disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:53 a.m., police investigated a harassment complaint on Madison Avenue.

Thursday at 7:08 a.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity at Fairgrounds Market Place.

7:51 a.m., police investigated a report of a burglar alarm on High Street.

8:59 a.m., police investigated a report of a suspicious person on East River Road.

IN STRONG, Wednesday at 7:23 p.m., harassment was reported on North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:41 a.m., a caller from Oxford Street reported a person was missing.

1:31 p.m., a theft was reported on Nudd Street.

2:48 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:52 p.m., a theft was reported at Forsythe Terrace on Louise Avenue. A woman was summoned and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the report.

6:02 p.m., an assault was reported on Silver Street.

10:28 p.m., noise was reported on Kelsey Street.

Thursday at 1:18 a.m., an assault was reported on Grove Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 7:08 a.m., a theft was reported at Cumberland Farms on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:45 a.m., Dakota S. Bailey, 19, of Strong, was arrested on charges of night hunting, hunting or possessing deer during closed season and wasting a wild bird or wild animal.

9:03 a.m., Joshua J. Norton, 38, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence stalking.

Wednesday at 12:04 a.m., Corey D. Robinson, 20, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of displaying fictitious vehicle certificate.

5:46 a.m., Timothy A. Baker, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and operating without license.

11:48 a.m., Mary E. Ricketts, 56, Oakland, was arrested on a charges of failure to appear and unpaid restitution for theft of lost, mislaid, or mishandled property.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 4:25 p.m., Justin W. Bridges, 42, of Saco, was arrested on a charge of noncompliance contempt order.

4:38 p.m., Lorraine Elizabeth Hodgdon, 30, of Solon, was arrested on two charges of unpaid fines for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of synthetic drugs.

8:20 p.m., Raymond J. Green, 52, of Jackman, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines and fees.

9:35 p.m., Patrick H. Dube, 35, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

9:35 p.m., Heather L. Esty, 31, of Anson, was arrested on four warrants for unpaid fines and fees.

11:54 a.m., William J. Bowring, 34, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of exceeding speed limit by 30-plus mph, violation of conditional release and probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:40 a.m., Tanika Hodges, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 3:52 p.m., Lisa M. Gamble, 56, of Waterville, was summoned and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.