Fire crews from several area towns were on the scene of a barn fire on Chicken Street in Starks Thursday night.

One Skowhegan firefighter said that from radio traffic it “sounds like two buildings involved, not the main house.”

Command at the scene was reporting that one building had collapsed, with the second building on fire, firefighters were attempting to protect a garage that attached the burning buildings and the main house.

The fire was reported in white-out blizzard conditions just after 6 p.m. at 141 Chicken St. A barn was fully involved. Wires were reported down in the area and 257 of the 302 customers in Starks had no electrical power, according to the Central Maine Power’s website.

Anson Fire Chief Daryel Partridge answered his cell phone from the scene just after 6:30 p.m., but said they were all to busy to talk.

Traffic on Central Maine Facebook Fire Alert page said there were no know injuries or loss of livestock.

Fire crews from Anson, Madison and Starks responded to the call, as did tankers from New Sharon and Industry, while firefighters from Norridgewock and Skowhegan were called to cover the area stations.

A public works crew with a front end loader was called to clear the ground of for than a foot of blowing and drifting snow.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

