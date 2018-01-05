Central Mainers were digging out from a foot or more of snow Friday morning — a lot more where there were snow drifts — after a powerful nor’easter a day earlier swept across the state with blizzard-force wind.

The storm dumped 15.3 inches of snow in Mount Vernon, 13 inches in Athens and Randolph and 9.5 inches in Wiscasset, according to observations from the National Weather Service.

Mal Walker, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Caribou, said Thursday’s storm was one of the most powerful to hit the East Coast in recent memory.

Even as the storm cleanup began, people braced for temperatures to plummet below zero by the evening.

In the storm’s wake comes “some of the coldest air of the season,” according to Eric Sinsabaugh, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray. Wind chills will drop to 10 to 20 degrees below zero by Friday afternoon, and plunge to 20 to 30 below zero Saturday, he predicted.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.