FARMINGTON — Closed cases for Aug. 14-25, 2017, in Farmington District Court and Franklin County Superior Court.

Jesse P. Anderson, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 27, 2017, in Farmington; $100 fine.

Stephen J. Averill, 35, of Carthage, fail to display all-terrain registration numbers July 8, 2017, in Carthage; $100 fine.

Elizabeth A. Cicoro, 23, of Penobscot, possession of hypodermic apparatuses May 10, 2017, in Jay; $400 fine, 30-day jail sentence. Failure to provide correct name, address, date of birth May 10, 2017, in Jay; 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release May 10, 2017, in Jay; 30-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 10, 2017, in Farmington; 30-day jail sentence, $330 restitution. Violating condition of release May 10, 2017, in Farmington; 30-day jail sentence.

Connor Crowell, 22, of Rochester, New Hampshire, driving to endanger April 17, 2016, in Carrabassett Valley; $575 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 30-day license suspension. Operating under the influence April 17, 2016, in Carrabassett Valley; dismissed.

Michael A. Dellarma, 29, of Mercer, driving to endanger May 20, 2016, in Farmington; $575 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 30-day license suspension.

Matthew R. Kerr, 26, of New Sharon, operating while license suspended or revoked May 28, 2017, in Farmington; $250 fine. Operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town; dismissed.

Steven Knights Jr., 29, of Windham, fishing without valid license June 30, 2017, in Chain of Ponds Township; $100 fine.

Tyler A. Lojas, 23, of Stratton, reckless conduct April 26, 2016, in Eustis; unconditional discharge.

Michael L. Madore, no date of birth listed, of West Gardiner, violation of watercraft rules June 17, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Brandon T. Marlow, 31, of Dallas, Texas, operating without safety equipment June 30, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Robert A. Moore, 22, of Cumberland, operating without safety equipment July 3, 2017, in Rangeley; $100 fine.

Paul A. Pfeiffer, 47, of Wrentham, Massachusetts, operating/permitting operation with no ID/validation displayed July 2, 2017, in New Vineyard; $100 fine.

Walter S. Skold, 57, of Freeport, operating while license suspended or revoked June 17, 2017, in Phillips; $250 fine.

Alex W. Starbird, 24, of Farmington, possession of sexually explicit material showing minor under 12 Aug. 1, 2016, in Farmington; dismissed.

Guy E. Stevens, 43, of Farmington, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs June 30, 2016, in Farmington; $400 fine, eight-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but 30 months suspended, two-year probation, $240 restitution.

Colleen J. Sylvester, 51, of Phillips, hindering apprehension or prosecution Jan. 1, 2016, in Phillips; unconditional discharge. Endangering the welfare of a child, same date and town; dismissed.

Sharon A. Tripp, 52, of Jackman, stealing drugs Nov. 26, 2015, in Farmington; $400 fine, $400 suspended, one-year jail sentence, all but 14 days suspended, one-year probation.

Benjamin C. West, 27, of Jay, operating after registration suspended June 27, 2017, in Farmington; dismissed.

Richard A. Wilson, 58, of Dixfield, operating ATV on public way July 4, 2017, in Weld; $100 fine.

James Dumont Young, 33, of Wilton, unlawful possession of scheduled drug April 2, 2015, in Washington Township; $400 fine, 90-day jail sentence.

