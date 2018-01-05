HALLOWELL — Gaslight Theater will hold auditions for it’s first show of the year at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, and Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Hallowell City Hall, 1 Winthrop St.

“Lottery,” by Shirley Jackson, will feature many actors of all ages.

This unusual play with its shattering last scene was published originally in The New Yorker magazine, and this dramatization captures the story that has become an internationally known classic. Like the story, the play starts as people are assembling for the lottery. What family will it be this time? Which member?

Only gradually do we begin to suspect the nature of the lottery as the play builds swiftly to its crucial and moving climax. The tension and thrill of the play are built into its very structure.

“Sonata for Armadillos,” by Jon Tuttle, will feature three actors, two men and one woman.

It’s been a hot day for three lovable young adults on the Dallas-bound Greyhound bus. Walton wants to be a Cowboy, Nella wants a cowboy, and Stymie’s on the run.

By the end of this laughter-filled and touching trip comes sublimity, companionship and forgiveness.

Travis Burnham will direct “Lottery” and George Dunn will direct “Sonata for Armadillos.” Show dates March 2, 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11.

For more information, call 626-3698.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.