HARTLAND — State police arrested a Hartland man Thursday after neighbors complained that he was stealing property from their yards and porches and trying to resell the items to other people in town.

Cody Gould, 23, was arrested on a warrant and charged with several counts of class D theft, punishable by up to 364 days of incarceration and a $2,000 fine.

Cody Gould

Troopers from Troop C, detectives from Major Crimes and a warden unit executed a search of a residence on Brown Road after conducting a two-week investigation into the accusations that Gould was stealing power tools and other items left outside, according to Trooper Tyler Maloon, who was the primary officer on the case. Maloon said the investigation consisted of talking to witnesses and recovering some of the stolen items that Gould allegedly resold.

Maloon said police recovered fewer than four items, but he thinks Gould got rid of some of the stolen property before they conducted their search.

“It’s pretty low-scale, but it kind of got blown up because a lot of people in town were fed up with it,” Maloon said.

Gould had one prior theft on his record with other juvenile activity.

Maloon said Gould saw a judge Friday and probably would be released on bail.

