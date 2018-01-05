FARMINGDALE — Jillian Schmelzer scored 15 points to spark Winthrop past Hall-Dale 37-23 in a Mountain Valley Conference girls basketball game Friday.

Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone added 11 points for Winthrop (7-2).

Sabrina Freeman led Hall-Dale (2-5) with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ERSKINE 47, MEDOMAK 38: Austin Dunn and Jack Jowett combined to score 14 of Erskine’s 15 points in the fourth quarter en route to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference victory in South China.

Jowett had a game-high 15 points for the Eagles (3-4) while Braden Soule had 11 points and five assists. Dunn finished with eight points.

Brent Stewart scored 10 points to lead the Panthers (4-3).

MESSALONSKEE 79, MT. BLUE 68: Tucker Charles scored 30 points to lead the Eagles to a KVAC A win over the Cougars in Farmington.

Chase Warren scored 17 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing off six assists for Messalonskee (4-3). Dawson Charles scored 15 points, and Cole Wood scored eight points and had six blocks.

Hunter Donald and James Anderson each scored 15 points for Mt. Blue (0-8). Caleb Talbot added 12 points.

GIRLS HOCKEY

WINSLOW/GARDINER 5, GORHAM 2: Five different players scored to lead a balanced attack in the Black Tigers win at Camden National Bank Ice Vault in Hallowell.

Desiree Veilleux, Evelyn Hinkley and Anna Chadwick each had a goal and an assist for Winslow/Gardiner (7-3-1) while Bailey Robbins and Lindsay Bell had the other goals. Cassie Demers made 10 saves.

CC Cochran and Lauren Green scored for Gorham (0-10-0). Izzi Waveham made 35 saves.

BOYS HOCKEY

KENTS HILL 7, NYA 0: Frank Vitucci had a hat trick to lead the Huskies to the win at Bonnefond Ice Arena.

Jaxon Friedman posted the shutout in net for Kents Hill.

