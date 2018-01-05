IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:41 a.m., there was a property damage traffic accident on Civic Center Drive and Interstate 95.

9:41 a.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on State and Bridge streets.

9:52 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Northern Avenue.

10:08 a.m., a property damage traffic accident was reported on Northern Avenue.

1:41 p.m., a property damage traffic accident was reported on Western Avenue and Crossing Way.

2:06 p.m., a property damage traffic accident was reported on Leavitt Road.

3:52 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.

4:21 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Green Street.

4:38 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 2:41 a.m., a property damage traffic accident was reported on Sewall Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 3:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

3:35 p.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on Water Street.

IN WINDSOR, Thursday at 6:48 p.m., a plow truck was struck on South Belfast Road.

ARREST

IN WINDSOR, Selena A. Brewer, 44, of Boothbay, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, driving to endanger, failing to make an oral or written accident report and failing to notify of a motor vehicle accident, on South Belfast Road.

