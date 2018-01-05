RUMFORD — Oak Hill’s defense clamped down and the Raiders’ free throws went in en route to a 39-27 victory over Spruce Mountain in a Mountain Valley Conference girls basketball game Friday.
“Just a gritty game. We’re a gritty team,” Oak Hill coach Mike Labonte said.
The Raiders held the Falcons scoreless for almost five minutes to start the game, but Avery Sevigny hit a 3-pointer for Mountain Valley, and Rylee Sevigny converted an and-one after a steal to make it 7-6.
Oak Hill’s second run, though, was too much for Mountain Valley to overcome. The Raiders scored eight straight points in the second quarter to turn a 16-13 advantage into a 24-13 cushion. Abby Nadeau scored six of her 10 points in the stretch.
Saydie Garbarini ended Mountain Valley’s drought with a free throw with 1:12 left in quarter.
“Oak Hill’s extremely well-coached, very disciplined,” Mountain Valley coach Ryan Casey said. “Their length gave us some challenges. We’re a little small, we rely on the jump shot, the dribble-drive, and when you have length and some disciplined defenders, it’s hard to find your offensive rhythm.”
The Falcons actually held the Raiders without a field goal in the third quarter. But Mountain Valley only made one of its own — a 3-pointer by Brooke Carver with about 1:20 remaining in the period — but the Falcons were able to cut into the deficit, 25-21.
“I thought our first half, we were soft in our passing lanes. I felt like we didn’t do a good job helping and recovering,” Casey said. “Second half, definitely did a better job.”
The Raiders got back on track in the final period, pushing the lead to as many as 12 before the Falcons made their last stand with 3-pointers by Kierstyn Lyon and Carver to make it 33-27 with 2:42 remaining.
But a bucket by Sadie Waterman made it 35-27 and Desirae Dumais sealed the win.
“I think the difference was maybe just a little bit more composure at the end,” Labonte said. “Kids are just battling hard — both teams battled hard.”
Six of Dumais’ game-high 18 points came at the line, and the Raiders made 11 of their 12 foul shots.
“Lately we haven’t been doing too good (at the free-throw line), but in practice we’ve been practicing them more, and we’re just getting better and better,” Dumais said.
Carver led Mountain Valley with seven points.