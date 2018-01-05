ST. GEORGE — A search continued Friday morning for a man who went clamming Thursday afternoon off St. George.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, Maine Marine Patrol, South Thomaston, St. George and Thomaston fire and ambulance crews were searching the shoreline along Long Cove Road after 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4.

The father of the missing clammer reported his son overdue Thursday evening. The man’s pickup truck was found near a dock on the Long Cove Road and his skiff was found a few hundred yards from the Clark Island causeway. The man’s name has not been released by authorities.

South Thomaston and St. George were sending boats and volunteers to search the shoreline. Civilians with private boats were also assisting public safety officials.

The Coast Guard station in Boothbay Harbor and the Rockland station sent boats. A Coast Guard helicopter joined in the search a little after 6 a.m. Friday.

The search began in the wake of a major winter storm that produced near record high tides, high seas, and heavy winds. The National Weather Service reported near-shore seas of 10 to 15 feet during the storm. By early Friday morning, seas between Long Cove Road and Clark Island had subsided to about 2 feet.

