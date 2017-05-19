We’ve made some changes to our site layout and navigation and noted some of the common links and site tools that have changed so you can find them easily:

1. The main navigation bar (in black) has moved to the top of the window and stays fixed as you scroll.



2. Site search is located at the upper right corner of the navigation bar. When you click the search icon, the search field opens below the navigation bar where your search query can be entered.



3. Users can access sections and content by clicking on the section list along the main navigation bar or by revealing more options by clicking the “sections” icon on the left.



4. Access to paywall log-in is a white button at the right side of the black navigation bar. It works just like the previous “login” link.



5. Access to the e-edition can now be found in a link directly below the logo on the top of the homepage as well as in the side menu.



6. Links to subscription account management, home delivery help and other reader support destinations can also be found by clicking the “sections” button.

