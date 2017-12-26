UNITY — A suspect was still at large Tuesday after he reportedly robbed a Family Dollar in Unity on Christmas Eve, stealing cash and fleeing on foot, police said.
Maine State Police received a report at 7:36 p.m. Sunday of a man wearing a black ski mask and black clothing, taking money from the School Street discount store in Unity and leaving the scene on foot, Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday.
State troopers, assisted by a police dog, unsuccessfully tried to locate the suspect Sunday evening.
McCausland did not know how much money was taken from the store or whether the suspect was armed with a weapon at the time of the robbery.
State police were still searching for the suspect Tuesday afternoon.
