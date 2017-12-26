IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:30 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Riverside Drive and Route 3 East.
9:31 a.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Eastern Avenue and Cony Road.
10 a.m., officers responded to an overdose on State Street.
10:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
3:01 p.m., officers responded to an overdose on Glenridge Drive.
8:25 p.m., officers responded to an overdose on Old Belgrade Road.
Tuesday at 4:44 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Civic Center Drive.
IN BELGRADE, Friday at 3:15 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Route 27.
IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 9:25 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Maine Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Friday at 1:11 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Church Street.
Sunday at 11:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 11:20 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Winthrop Street.
IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 1:48 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Thorofare Road.
IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 8:15 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Pond Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.
IN READFIELD, Sunday at 1:14 p.m., a snowmobile accident was reported on North Road.
IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 8:16 a.m., there was a traffic accident on West River Road.
IN WAYNE, Tuesday at 7:34 a.m., a vehicle struck a deer on Main Street.
IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 9:23 p.m., a vehicle struck a deer on High Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:52 a.m., Jeffrey Paul Grenier, 30, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with violating condition of release on Gage Street.
IN CHINA, Friday at 4:08 p.m., Jessica Rose Rohwer, 37, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and burglary on Lakeview Drive.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 4:41 p.m., Nathan David Price, 30, of Gardiner, was arrested and charged with violating of a protective order and a probation hold on Brunswick Avenue.