IN BINGHAM, Monday at 7:32 p.m., an auto theft was reported on James Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 6:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Tuesday at 8:26 a.m., threatening was reported on Middle Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 9:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Church Street.

Tuesday at 2:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Monday at 6:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mile Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 9:23 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.

7:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Everett Street.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 8:35 a.m., a complaint of harassment was taken on St. Albans Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jewett Street.

4:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Willow Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:14 a.m., an assault was reported on Elm Street.

11:15 a.m., an assault was reported on Sawtelle Street.

5:58 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Main Street.

6:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Johnson Heights.

9:11 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity at Aaron’s Sales & Leasing on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Tuesday at 12:56 a.m., an unwanted subject was reported on Western Court.

3:26 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on King Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 5:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Applegate Lane.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 10:29 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Bellevue Avenue.

Tuesday at 1:33 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Victor Terrace.

2:09 a.m., police investigated a noise complaint at Victor Terrace.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 10:47 a.m., Curt Mercer, 31, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

7:51 p.m., William Waas, 33, of Sumner, was arrested on a charge of operating after license revocation.

7:58 p.m., Nicole Waas, 32, of Sumner, was arrested on 10 warrants and on charges of trafficking in prison contraband and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 5:35 a.m., Bradford Harris, 63, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

Tuesday at 1:08 a.m., Destiny Bailey, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

