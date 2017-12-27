IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:48 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on North Street.

10:15 a.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:13 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on High Ridge Drive.

11:39 a.m., a car accident in which no injuries were reported, involving a Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, was reported at the sheriff’s office on State Street.

12:04 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Orchard Street.

12:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

1:08 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Fuller Road.

3:35 p.m., theft was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

4:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

7:47 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stephen King Drive.

11:47 p.m., theft was reported on Village Circle.

Wednesday at 12:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

1:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:40 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.

IN GARDINER Tuesday at 1:28 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

5:09 p.m., a horse with a saddle was reported in the road on Libby Hill Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 11:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Waugan Road.

IN READFIELD, Tuesday at 9:36 a.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was summoned on charges of operating under the influence, operating vehicle without a license, theft and aggravated criminal mischief, on Brainard Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 2:58 p.m., Eric Malcolm Girard, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Stone Street.

11:50 p.m., Joshua J. Mogan, 36, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault on Oak Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 5:16 p.m., Ricky A. Mansir, 57, of Chelsea, was arrested and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked, attaching false plates, and on two warrants.

