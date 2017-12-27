IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:48 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on North Street.
10:15 a.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.
11:13 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on High Ridge Drive.
11:39 a.m., a car accident in which no injuries were reported, involving a Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, was reported at the sheriff’s office on State Street.
12:04 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Orchard Street.
12:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
1:08 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Fuller Road.
3:35 p.m., theft was reported on Old Belgrade Road.
4:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.
7:47 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stephen King Drive.
11:47 p.m., theft was reported on Village Circle.
Wednesday at 12:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.
1:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
2:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
2:40 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.
IN GARDINER Tuesday at 1:28 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
5:09 p.m., a horse with a saddle was reported in the road on Libby Hill Road.
IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 11:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Waugan Road.
IN READFIELD, Tuesday at 9:36 a.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was summoned on charges of operating under the influence, operating vehicle without a license, theft and aggravated criminal mischief, on Brainard Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 2:58 p.m., Eric Malcolm Girard, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Stone Street.
11:50 p.m., Joshua J. Mogan, 36, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault on Oak Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 5:16 p.m., Ricky A. Mansir, 57, of Chelsea, was arrested and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked, attaching false plates, and on two warrants.