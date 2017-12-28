The map below illustrates current wind speeds and directions as of 10 a.m. Thursday morning, and observed low temperatures since midnight at Maine’s airport weather stations. Underlined figures represent weather stations that observed new record low temperatures this morning. Mouse over each figure to see windchill values and previous record lows for this date.

