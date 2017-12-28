IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:56 a.m., an Eastern Avenue caller reported harassment.
7:58 a.m., a Stone Street caller reported suspicious activity.
8:58 a.m., a warning was issued after an Anthony Avenue caller asked police to check on a person’s welfare.
11:06 a.m., a Florence Street caller reported harassment.
12:06 p.m., a theft was reported by someone on Union Street.
2:41 p.m., a Blue Star Avenue caller reported criminal trespassing.
2:42 p.m., a caller from Airport Road reported a disturbance.
2:21 p.m., fraud was reported at Union Street.
2:54 p.m., police and rescue units responded to a report of an overdose by a Water Street caller.
4:08 p.m., a Glenridge Drive caller reported an overdose.
9:29 p.m., a Tasker Road caller reported harassment.
9:51 p.m., a State Street caller reported a traffic hazard.
Thursday at 5:08 a.m., a criminal summons was issued after a report of a motor vehicle accident involving property damage on Mount Vernon Avenue.
ARREST
In Augusta, Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., Amy Ashley, 39, of Augusta, was arrested at Medical Center Parkway on a charge of violation of probation.