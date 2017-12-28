A Portland man was charged with operating under in the influence following a four-car crash that shut down a heavily traveled section of Route 302 in Windham Wednesday evening.

Windham police say Raymond St. Pierre, 70, was uninjured but was charged with operating under the influence related to the crash about a mile west of the Route 302 rotary. The driver of another vehicle, 32-year-old Megan Potter of Windham, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A second driver had minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital and two people in the fourth car were uninjured.

The crash was reported at 6:20 p.m.

Route 302 was shut down in both directions for more than an hour. The crash remains under investigation.

