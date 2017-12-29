LISBON — Nate Kendrick drilled a two-point shot at the buzzer to give the Richmond boys basketball team a 57-55 Mountain Valley Conference win over Lisbon on Friday night.
Matt Rines led the Bobcats (5-2) with 18 points, while Zach Small had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Danny Stewart had 18 rebounds for Richmond.
Jonah Sautter led the Greyhounds (3-3) with 27 points.
CAMDEN HILLS 65, ERSKINE 52: Noah Heidron scored 22 points to spark the Windjammers to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A win in Rockport.
Daniel Peabody added 11 points for Camden Hills (3-3).
Jack Jowett scored 20 points to lead Erskine (2-3) whle Braden Soule chipped in 13.
WINTHROP 83, WISCASSET 24: Jared McLaughlin scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Ramblers to the MVC win in Winthrop.
Nate LeBlanc and Cam Wood each added 14 points for Winthrop (6-1).
Dylan Orr led Wiscasset (0-7) with 13 points.
MEDOMAK VALLEY 52, GARDINER 49: Connor McGuire scored a game-high 23 points but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers fell in a KVAC A game at the Augusta Civic Center.
Isaiah Magee added 11 pointsfor Gardiner (3-3).
Gabe Allaire scored 20 points to lead the Panthers (4-2) and Brent Stewart chipped in 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MESSALONSKEE 40, NOKOMIS 35: The Eagles outscored the Warriors 12-6 in the final quarter to earn the KVAC A win in Oakland.
Gabrielle Wener had 11 points and eight rebounds for Messalonskee (3-2) while Ally Turner added 10 points and four steals.
Nokomis (4-2) was led by Maya Cooney with nine points and Chelsea Crockett and Hanna Meservey with eight apiece.
CAMDEN HILLS 56, ERSKINE 39: The Windjammers jumped out to a 36-15 halftime lead and never looked back on their way to the KVAC A win in South China.
Lauren Miller led Camden Hills (1-5) with 14 points while Miranda Dunton added 10.
Erskine (1-4) was led by Jordan Linscott with 14 points and Lauren Wood with nine.
MEDOMAK VALLEY 55, GARDINER 51: Maddy White scored 17 points to lead the Panthers to the KVAC A win at the Augusta Civic Center.
Gabby DePatsy added 14 points for Medomak Valley (5-1).
Aimee Adams led Gardiner (4-2) with 12 points and seven rebounds while Bailey Poore and Jaycie Stevens scored nine apiece.