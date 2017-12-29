LISBON — Nate Kendrick drilled a two-point shot at the buzzer to give the Richmond boys basketball team a 57-55 Mountain Valley Conference win over Lisbon on Friday night.

Matt Rines led the Bobcats (5-2) with 18 points, while Zach Small had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Danny Stewart had 18 rebounds for Richmond.

Cony's Sarah Caron looks for an open shot while being defended by Oceanside's Grace Woodman during the Capital City Hoop Classic on Friday at the Augusta Civic Center. Photo by Jennifer Bechard Cony's Carly Lettre, left, defends the ball from Oceanside's Hope Butler (11) during the Capital City Hoop Classic on Friday at the Augusta Civic Center. Photo by Jennifer Bechard Cony's Cari Hopkins (23) takes a shot over Oceanside's Hope Butler (11) during the Capital City Hoop Classic on Friday at the Augusta Civic Center. Photo by Jennifer Bechard Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Jonah Sautter led the Greyhounds (3-3) with 27 points.

CAMDEN HILLS 65, ERSKINE 52: Noah Heidron scored 22 points to spark the Windjammers to the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A win in Rockport.

Daniel Peabody added 11 points for Camden Hills (3-3).

Jack Jowett scored 20 points to lead Erskine (2-3) whle Braden Soule chipped in 13.

WINTHROP 83, WISCASSET 24: Jared McLaughlin scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Ramblers to the MVC win in Winthrop.

Nate LeBlanc and Cam Wood each added 14 points for Winthrop (6-1).

Dylan Orr led Wiscasset (0-7) with 13 points.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 52, GARDINER 49: Connor McGuire scored a game-high 23 points but it wasn’t enough as the Tigers fell in a KVAC A game at the Augusta Civic Center.

Isaiah Magee added 11 pointsfor Gardiner (3-3).

Gabe Allaire scored 20 points to lead the Panthers (4-2) and Brent Stewart chipped in 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MESSALONSKEE 40, NOKOMIS 35: The Eagles outscored the Warriors 12-6 in the final quarter to earn the KVAC A win in Oakland.

Gabrielle Wener had 11 points and eight rebounds for Messalonskee (3-2) while Ally Turner added 10 points and four steals.

Nokomis (4-2) was led by Maya Cooney with nine points and Chelsea Crockett and Hanna Meservey with eight apiece.

CAMDEN HILLS 56, ERSKINE 39: The Windjammers jumped out to a 36-15 halftime lead and never looked back on their way to the KVAC A win in South China.

Lauren Miller led Camden Hills (1-5) with 14 points while Miranda Dunton added 10.

Erskine (1-4) was led by Jordan Linscott with 14 points and Lauren Wood with nine.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 55, GARDINER 51: Maddy White scored 17 points to lead the Panthers to the KVAC A win at the Augusta Civic Center.

Gabby DePatsy added 14 points for Medomak Valley (5-1).

Aimee Adams led Gardiner (4-2) with 12 points and seven rebounds while Bailey Poore and Jaycie Stevens scored nine apiece.

