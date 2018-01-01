LEWISTON — Payton Winslow was able to stop Sara Robert’s razzle dazzle, but Robert went at the St. Dominic Academy goalie again three minutes later.

A simple shot from the right circle with the seconds ticking down in the second period proved to be the back-breaker, and Lewiston/Monmouth/Oak Hill downed rival St. Dominic 5-0 in a girls hockey clash at Androscoggin Bank Colisee on Monday.

The Blue Devils (9-0-0) held a slim 1-0 lead late in the second when Robert — a freshman — faked out a Saints (3-2-0) defender on a counter attack. She then set her sights on an on-her-own Winslow, but the senior netminder squashed that idea. Minutes later Robert beat a defender again using the boards and snuck a shot over Winslow’s shoulder with 5.8 seconds left in the middle period to double the lead.

“I think it was a momentum change,” St. Dom’s coach Paul Gosselin said. “I think our second period wasn’t bad. I think at that point of the game, I think we had our chances, they had their chances, it kind of went back and forth. I think it was just an unfortunate thing on our part. We kind of played it too easily and the girl drove in and got a score.”

It was a rare opening allowed by Winslow, who had to be on her game from the drop of the puck. A blast from Grace Dumond started a string of four consecutive Blue Devils shots on Winslow before the game was 30 seconds old. She stopped all four of them, then three more before Katie Lemieux struck for the Blue Devils just over nine minutes in.

That shot came from the left circle at a difficult angle, but Lemieux — a senior assistant captain — found a way to sneak the look past Winslow.

“Honestly it was so amazing for us because just obviously to get the first goal the momentum just keeps going,” Lemieux said. “We were just trying to get that first goal, and knowing that I got it I was really excited. We just got that momentum up and didn’t give up after that.”

Blue Devils goalie Camree St. Hilaire came up big early in the second, stuffing Avery Lutrzykowski across the goal mouth, then combining with the post to make a save off the ensuing faceoff to keep it a 1-0 game.

“Cam did a real good job,” Blue Devils coach Ron Dumont said. “Hasn’t seen a lot of shots in the past few games that we’ve had, and I think that’s really tough, and she did a fantastic job.”

It looked like that might stay the score heading into the third before Robert’s tally.

The floodgates then opened in the third for a Blue Devils offense that scored 47 goals through its first eight games. Brie Dube made it 3-0 two minutes into the period, then Gemma Landry and Lemieux scored 20 seconds apart midway through to round out the scoring.

“It’s a very scary lead, so we just kept pushing and just didn’t give up,” Lemieux said.

St. Dom’s, which had scored in eight of its first nine periods of the season, has now been shut out in its last six, coinciding with the current two-game losing streak which followed a 29-game winning streak.

“For us, we’re still trying to find ourselves,” Gosselin said. “We’ve got to build it up. It’s a different team than last year. We’ve got some players from last year, but not necessarily the whole team back. I’ve got a lot of new players. They’ve got to learn how to win, and we’re not quite there yet.

“Obviously we got to get it going because January is pretty busy for us.”

Winslow made 26 saves, while St. Hilaire stopped all 18 shots she faced for the shutout.

“I think it means a ton,” Dumont said. “I think (the girls) were building their confidence up all along, and then you step against a rival — a division rival — like this, and again the circumstance as defending state champions, and they need to know they can compete with them. And I think they showed that they can compete with them.”

