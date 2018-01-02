In September, the Eunice Farnsworth-Ruth Heald Cragin Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, reached a long-time goal of rededicating the Sundial Monument at Coburn Park in Skowhegan, according to a news release from Linda Miller, public relations chairwoman. The honored guest was Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam, a distant relative of Alvan Bucknam to whom the monument was dedicated. The ceremony was led by Chapter Regent Shirley Emery and Vice Regent Kathy Dellarma and was organized and set up by Lynda Quinn. Chapter members attending were Kathy Dellarma, Lena Arno, Lynda Quinn, Mary Lou Mollerus, Francine York, Linda Miller, Bonnie Miller and Shirley Emery.

Elias Monuments was hired to replace the top of the sundial monument with a new granite one with the same engraving on the sides. The sundial was recessed and engraved “Rededicated by the Eunice Farnsworth-Ruth Heald Cragin Chapter September 2017” around the sundial. The original sundial was dedicated in a grand ceremony by Louise Coburn in 1920 to honor Alvan Bucknam and other soldiers from Skowhegan who served in World War I.

Eunice Farnsworth-Ruth Heald Cragin Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution chapter regent Shirley Emery, of Madison, with Skowhegan Chief of Police David Bucknam, who was the chapter's honored guest during the rededicating of the Sundail Monument at Coburn Park in Skowhegan. Contributed photo

The donors include The Skowhegan Women’s Club, Semper Fidelis, Skowhegan Veterans Memorial Park, Rebecca Lodge 69; James Taylor of Lexington, Rotary Club of Skowhegan, Lions Club of Skowhegan, Steven and Ann Spaulding, Daughters of Isabella in Skowhegan, American Legion of Skowhegan, American Legion Auxiliary and Bloomfield Garden Club. Several chapter members gave donations.

The chapter also held a Veterans Day program at the Madison Legion Hall honoring Vietnam veterans.

The chapter held its annual Christmas meeting in Solon at the home of Barbara Merrill. A memorial service took place to honor the late Virginia Moore who joined the NSDAR in 1944. Her grandmother, Evie Robinson, organized the Ruth Heald Cragin Chapter in 1902.

