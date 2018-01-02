IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:49 a.m., one person was charged after a report of a traffic accident by a Cony Road caller.

1:49 p.m., a Civic Center Drive caller reported recovered property.

11:18 a.m., a 37-year-old Readfield man was issued a summons charging him with criminal trespass after a report of an incident by Green Street caller.

Tuesday at 12:49 a.m., a caller from West Crescent Street reported a general disturbance.

IN CHINA, Monday at 4:14 p.m., a caller from Neck Road reported a vehicle on its side.

IN FARMINGDALE, Saturday at 5:41 p.m., a Louden Street caller reported harassment.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 10:43 p.m., a number of people were issued summonses on various charges after a report of underage drinking by a Cannard Street caller.

Saturday at 8:16 a.m., police investigated a possible stolen rental truck after a Maine Avenue caller reported a rental truck parked there.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 1:46 p.m., a caller from Hillcrest Street requested a check of a person for welfare or mental health issues.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 1:04 p.m., a Main Street caller reported criminal mischief.

IN PITTSTON, Sunday at 7:25 a.m., a 26-year-old Pittston man was issued a summons charging him with failing to make oral or written accident report after a report of a crash on Beech Hill Road involving a pickup truck.

IN READFIELD, Friday at 11:56 p.m., a Stanley Road caller reported a Jeep on its roof.

9:10 p.m., a Winthrop Road caller reported a suspicious vehicle.

IN WAYNE, Friday at 8:35 p.m., a vehicle was reported to be in a ditch on Fairbanks Road.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 12:12 a.m., a caller from Pineland Drive reported an overdose.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 1:44 a.m., Amber Lenn-Marie Ladd, 32, was arrested on a warrant at the Kennebec County jail.

2:08 a.m., Laurie Ann Locke, 48, of Brewer, was arrested at the Kennebec County jail on a warrant charging her with failure to appear.

2:57 p.m., Nathan Andrew Rasmussen, 23, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant at the Kennebec County jail.

3:18 p.m., James H. Dufault, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force. A probation hold was put in place as well.

IN VIENNA, Sheri W. Schiche, 56, of New Sharon, was arrested on Townhouse Road in Vienna on charges of operating under the influence, operating while license suspended or revoked and failing to make oral or written accident report.

SUMMONSES

IN GARDINER, Bandon J. Dostie, 18, of West Gardiner; Jakob Stokinger, 18, of Winslow; and Jackson Davis Kennedy, 18, of Gardiner, were charged with being a minor consuming liquor. Cody D. Taylor, 18, of Whitefield, was charged with possession of marijuana.

IN RANDOLPH, Sunday at 4:06 p.m., Jason A. Freeman, 31, of Randolph, was issued a summons charging him with operating under the influence, on School Street.

IN READFIELD, Saturday at 8:18 p.m., Lynne M. Reed, 57, of Readfield, was summonsed on a charge of operating under the influence, on Plains Road.

