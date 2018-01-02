OAKLAND — Messalonskee High School principal Paula Callan recently announced its December Student of the Month recipients in a news release.

Called to the Performing Arts Center stage on Dec. 20 were senior Colin Kinney, junior Gabrielle Elkin, sophomore Victoria Terranova and freshman Katelyn Douglass.

Messalonskee High School December Students of the Month from left are Gabrielle Elkin, Colin Kinney, Victoria Terranova and Katelyn Douglass.

Kinney has a willingness to help others, Elkin was recognized for academic and dancing excellence, Terranova has a strong work ethic and perseverance, and Douglass, along with her academic achievements, was described as a student who always has a smile on her face.

Callan also recognized the following four Messalonskee students who earned Student of the Month honors at Mid-Maine Technical Center: Megan Smith, medical careers; Jasmine Lambert, mass media communications; James Pino, criminal justice; and Parker Brunelle, construction technology.

