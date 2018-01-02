IN ANSON, Monday at 5:01 p.m., police investigated a report of a domestic disturbance on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 11:46 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Drive.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 12:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Black Bear Run.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Paul Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 3:14 p.m., police investigated a report of a burglary on Pleasant Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 11:32 a.m., police investigated a report of a disturbance on Elm Street.

5:10 p.m., police issued a warning after threatening was reported on Church Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 12:23 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Birchwood Lane.

Tuesday at 7:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Franklin Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 10:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hubbard Lane.

IN JAY, Monday at 12:52 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Pineau Street.

Tuesday at 8:53 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 1:35 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a report of a disturbance on Clifton Street.

6:31 p.m., a theft was reported on Baxter Drive.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 8:28 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 3:45 p.m., police investigated a burglary alarm at Messalonskee Middle School on School Bus Drive.

Tuesday at 1:21 a.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Rice Rips Road.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 1:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on Dogtown Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 4:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:59 a.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity at Cumberland Farms on College Avenue.

4:56 p.m., police investigated a report of a disturbance on College Avenue.

6:54 p.m., police investigated a burglary alarm at the Social Security Administration on Colby Street.

7:30 p.m., a theft was reported on Center Street.

10:59 p.m., obscene calls were reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 3:24 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

6:27 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sunset Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 11:24 a.m., police investigated a domestic dispute on Halifax Street.

8:45 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 1:20 a.m., Dale E. Lane, 60, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:40 a.m., Kevin M. Therrier, 42, of Jay, was arrested on disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise.

1:57 a.m., Amanda L. Brewster, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

2:20 a.m., Ronald E. Tarckini, 65, of Jay, was arrested on charges of elevated aggravated assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

4:20 a.m., Travis P. O’Neill, 28, of Eustis, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9 a.m., Andrew R. Arena, 19, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of failing to stop for an officer and driving to endanger.

5:35 p.m., Russell A. Metze, 32, of Carthage, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 5:48 p.m., Saide B. Clark, 21, was arrested on a warrant.

7:40 p.m., Wally C. Towers, 53, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation, with a prior conviction.

