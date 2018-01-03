SALEM — Sydney Tilton scored her 1,000th point of her career with about four minutes left in regulation and the Richmond girls basketball team held off Mt. Abram 47-40 in a Class C South game Wednesday night.

Tilton scored 25 points to bring her career total to 1,003. She earned a double-double for the evening, grabbing 15 rebounds.

Richmond's Sydney Tilton, left, shoots over Oak Hill's Kaitlyn Ridley during a Mountain Valley Conference game earlier this season in Richmond. Tilton scored her 1,000th career point Wednesday night at Mt. Abram. Staff file photo by Joe Phelan Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Bryanne Lancaster chipped in eight points for Richmond (5-3).

Summer Ross scored a team-high 24 points for the Roadrunners (3-4).

MONMOUTH 58, DIRIGO 22: Julia Johnson scored a team-high 10 points and Kaeti Butterfield added eight as the Mustangs took the Mountain Valley Conference victory in Monmouth.

Destiny Clough scored six points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Mustangs (6-1). Tia Day had a strong game as well, finishing with seven assists, five steals and three points.

Dirigo dropped to 0-8.

JOHN BAPST 33, MCI 27: Crystal Bell scored 13 points and the Crusaders held off the Huskies in a Class B game.

April McAlpine scored 12 points and Sydney Farrar added 11 for MCI.

VALLEY 48, FOREST HILLS 27: Kennedy Savoy scored 21 points to lead the Cavaliers to a victory over the Tigers in Bingham.

Alexis Davis scored nine points, while Jillian Miller added eight points for Valley (3-5).

Mary Lee Brown and Taylor Fontaine led Forest Hills (2-7) with eight points. Demi Giroux added seven points.

