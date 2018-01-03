IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 12:07 a.m., noise was reported on Access Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Paul Road.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 8:35 a.m., a fire was reported on Railroad Street.
3:29 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bush Road.
4:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dean Road.
IN COPLIN PLANTATION, Tuesday at 12:09 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Rangeley Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 6:46 p.m., police made an arrest on Main Street.
6:51 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital following a report of a disturbance on Summit Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 7:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Franklin Avenue.
Wednesday at 4:26 a.m., an assault was reported on South Street.
5:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported at University of Maine.
IN JAY, Tuesday at 8:53 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 6:51 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Weston Avenue.
1:02 p.m., a report of larceny or forgery was taken from Preble Avenue.
1:30 p.m., a theft was reported on Weston Avenue.
2:59 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital following a report of a disturbance on Clifton Street.
3:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Madison Road.
11:34 p.m., a warning was issued following a noise complaint on Main Street.
IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 2:29 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Mile Hill Road.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Wednesday at 8:22 a.m., a car-dog accident was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 12:51 p.m., a theft was reported on Benson Cove.
6:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.
7:06 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.
IN PHILLIPS, Tuesday at 3:14 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Salem Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 12:13 p.m., a theft was reported on North Main Street.
12:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Leighton Street.
Wednesday at 8:10 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Interstate 95.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 10:01 a.m., a bad check reportedly was passed on Winter Street.
12:10 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Pineview Avenue.
4:58 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from North Avenue.
6:26 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Indian Ridge.
6:42 p.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
Wednesday at 9:53 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Madison Avenue.
IN SOLON, Tuesday at 12:20 p.m., an assault was reported on North Main Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 3:59 p.m., a theft was reported on Riverside Drive.
Wednesday at 1:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:02 p.m., a theft was reported on Carey Lane.
12:32 p.m., a theft was reported on Spring Place.
8:40 p.m., threatening was reported at J&S Oil on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
9:06 p.m., noise was reported on Kelsey Street.
Wednesday at 1:09 a.m., a fire was reported on Trafton Road.
2:56 a.m., a fire was reported at Waterville Pediatrics on Silver Street.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 10:34 p.m., a noise was reported on U.S. Route 2 East
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 10:35 a.m., police summoned a person for driving 30-plus miles per hour over the speed limit on Augusta Road.
Wednesday at 12:04 a.m., noise was reported on Benton Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 3:03 p.m., Zachariah B. Mountain, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear.
8:43 p.m., Chelsea T. Lambert, 21, of Fairfield, was arrested on an affidavit, misuse of identification.
Wednesday at 7:19 a.m., Devon O. Williams, 26, of Brewer, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a theft charge.