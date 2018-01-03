IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 12:07 a.m., noise was reported on Access Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Paul Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 8:35 a.m., a fire was reported on Railroad Street.

3:29 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bush Road.

4:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dean Road.

IN COPLIN PLANTATION, Tuesday at 12:09 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 6:46 p.m., police made an arrest on Main Street.

6:51 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital following a report of a disturbance on Summit Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 7:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Franklin Avenue.

Wednesday at 4:26 a.m., an assault was reported on South Street.

5:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported at University of Maine.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 8:53 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 6:51 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Weston Avenue.

1:02 p.m., a report of larceny or forgery was taken from Preble Avenue.

1:30 p.m., a theft was reported on Weston Avenue.

2:59 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital following a report of a disturbance on Clifton Street.

3:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Madison Road.

11:34 p.m., a warning was issued following a noise complaint on Main Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 2:29 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Mile Hill Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Wednesday at 8:22 a.m., a car-dog accident was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 12:51 p.m., a theft was reported on Benson Cove.

6:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

7:06 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Tuesday at 3:14 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Salem Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 12:13 p.m., a theft was reported on North Main Street.

12:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Leighton Street.

Wednesday at 8:10 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Interstate 95.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 10:01 a.m., a bad check reportedly was passed on Winter Street.

12:10 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Pineview Avenue.

4:58 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from North Avenue.

6:26 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Indian Ridge.

6:42 p.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

Wednesday at 9:53 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Madison Avenue.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 12:20 p.m., an assault was reported on North Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 3:59 p.m., a theft was reported on Riverside Drive.

Wednesday at 1:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 12:02 p.m., a theft was reported on Carey Lane.

12:32 p.m., a theft was reported on Spring Place.

8:40 p.m., threatening was reported at J&S Oil on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:06 p.m., noise was reported on Kelsey Street.

Wednesday at 1:09 a.m., a fire was reported on Trafton Road.

2:56 a.m., a fire was reported at Waterville Pediatrics on Silver Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 10:34 p.m., a noise was reported on U.S. Route 2 East

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 10:35 a.m., police summoned a person for driving 30-plus miles per hour over the speed limit on Augusta Road.

Wednesday at 12:04 a.m., noise was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 3:03 p.m., Zachariah B. Mountain, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear.

8:43 p.m., Chelsea T. Lambert, 21, of Fairfield, was arrested on an affidavit, misuse of identification.

Wednesday at 7:19 a.m., Devon O. Williams, 26, of Brewer, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a theft charge.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.