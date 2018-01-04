IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 2:12 p.m., police investigated a burglar alarm on Battle Ridge Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 12:07 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Access Road.
Thursday at 4:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Faiths Way.
4:51 p.m., police investigated a disturbance on Woodman Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 4:26 a.m., an assault was reported on South Street.
5:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Scott West Hall at the University of Maine at Farmington.
6:50 p.m., police arrested a person on a warrant on Clark Lane.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 6:32 p.m., a burglar alarm was reported on East Madison Road.
IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 12:23 a.m., a disturbance was reported on River Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:53 a.m., police investigated a harassment complaint on Madison Avenue.
Thursday at 7:08 a.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity at Fairgrounds Market Place.
7:51 a.m., police investigated a report of a burglar alarm on High Street.
8:59 a.m., police investigated a report of a suspicious person on East River Road.
IN STRONG, Wednesday at 7:23 p.m., harassment was reported on North Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:41 a.m., a caller from Oxford Street reported a person was missing.
1:31 p.m., a theft was reported on Nudd Street.
2:48 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:52 p.m., a theft was reported at Forsythe Terrace on Louise Avenue. A woman was summoned and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the report.
6:02 p.m., an assault was reported on Silver Street.
10:28 p.m., noise was reported on Kelsey Street.
Thursday at 1:18 a.m., an assault was reported on Grove Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 7:08 a.m., a theft was reported at Cumberland Farms on China Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:45 a.m., Dakota S. Bailey, 19, of Strong, was arrested on charges of night hunting, hunting or possessing deer during closed season and wasting a wild bird or wild animal.
9:03 a.m., Joshua J. Norton, 38, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence stalking.
Wednesday at 12:04 a.m., Corey D. Robinson, 20, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of displaying fictitious vehicle certificate.
5:46 a.m., Timothy A. Baker, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and operating without license.
11:48 a.m., Mary E. Ricketts, 56, Oakland, was arrested on a charges of failure to appear and unpaid restitution for theft of lost, mislaid, or mishandled property.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 4:25 p.m., Justin W. Bridges, 42, of Saco, was arrested on a charge of noncompliance contempt order.
4:38 p.m., Lorraine Elizabeth Hodgdon, 30, of Solon, was arrested on two charges of unpaid fines for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of synthetic drugs.
8:20 p.m., Raymond J. Green, 52, of Jackman, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines and fees.
9:35 p.m., Patrick H. Dube, 35, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.
9:35 p.m., Heather L. Esty, 31, of Anson, was arrested on four warrants for unpaid fines and fees.
11:54 a.m., William J. Bowring, 34, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of exceeding speed limit by 30-plus mph, violation of conditional release and probation hold.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:40 a.m., Tanika Hodges, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 3:52 p.m., Lisa M. Gamble, 56, of Waterville, was summoned and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.