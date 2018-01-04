IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 2:12 p.m., police investigated a burglar alarm on Battle Ridge Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 12:07 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Access Road.

Thursday at 4:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Faiths Way.

4:51 p.m., police investigated a disturbance on Woodman Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 4:26 a.m., an assault was reported on South Street.

5:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Scott West Hall at the University of Maine at Farmington.

6:50 p.m., police arrested a person on a warrant on Clark Lane.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 6:32 p.m., a burglar alarm was reported on East Madison Road.

IN SIDNEY, Thursday at 12:23 a.m., a disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:53 a.m., police investigated a harassment complaint on Madison Avenue.

Thursday at 7:08 a.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity at Fairgrounds Market Place.

7:51 a.m., police investigated a report of a burglar alarm on High Street.

8:59 a.m., police investigated a report of a suspicious person on East River Road.

IN STRONG, Wednesday at 7:23 p.m., harassment was reported on North Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:41 a.m., a caller from Oxford Street reported a person was missing.

1:31 p.m., a theft was reported on Nudd Street.

2:48 p.m., a shoplifter was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:52 p.m., a theft was reported at Forsythe Terrace on Louise Avenue. A woman was summoned and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the report.

6:02 p.m., an assault was reported on Silver Street.

10:28 p.m., noise was reported on Kelsey Street.

Thursday at 1:18 a.m., an assault was reported on Grove Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 7:08 a.m., a theft was reported at Cumberland Farms on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:45 a.m., Dakota S. Bailey, 19, of Strong, was arrested on charges of night hunting, hunting or possessing deer during closed season and wasting a wild bird or wild animal.

9:03 a.m., Joshua J. Norton, 38, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence stalking.

Wednesday at 12:04 a.m., Corey D. Robinson, 20, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of displaying fictitious vehicle certificate.

5:46 a.m., Timothy A. Baker, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release, domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and operating without license.

11:48 a.m., Mary E. Ricketts, 56, Oakland, was arrested on a charges of failure to appear and unpaid restitution for theft of lost, mislaid, or mishandled property.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 4:25 p.m., Justin W. Bridges, 42, of Saco, was arrested on a charge of noncompliance contempt order.

4:38 p.m., Lorraine Elizabeth Hodgdon, 30, of Solon, was arrested on two charges of unpaid fines for unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of synthetic drugs.

8:20 p.m., Raymond J. Green, 52, of Jackman, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines and fees.

9:35 p.m., Patrick H. Dube, 35, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

9:35 p.m., Heather L. Esty, 31, of Anson, was arrested on four warrants for unpaid fines and fees.

11:54 a.m., William J. Bowring, 34, of Bingham, was arrested on charges of exceeding speed limit by 30-plus mph, violation of conditional release and probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:40 a.m., Tanika Hodges, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 3:52 p.m., Lisa M. Gamble, 56, of Waterville, was summoned and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Read or Post Comments