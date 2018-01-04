Steve Bannon called President Trump “a great man” late Wednesday night and said he supported him “day in and day out.”

Bannon’s comments on “Breitbart News Tonight,” which is broadcast on Sirius XM radio, came just hours after Trump said his former chief strategist had “lost his mind” and had his lawyer issue a cease and desist letter designed to shut Bannon up.

“The president is a great man,” said Bannon, in response to a caller’s question about the extraordinary rift that developed Wednesday between the two men. “You know I support him day in and day out.”

It was apparently the only reference in a two-hour show, otherwise devoted to immigration, on an explosive day that followed the release of searing book excerpts that quoted Bannon.

Bannon, among other things, is quoted describing as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic” a Trump Tower meeting during the campaign between Donald Trump Jr.; Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law; and a Russian lawyer.

At another point in the book, he is quoted as calling the president’s daughter Ivanka “dumb as a brick.”

In response to the excerpts of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff, Trump erupted.

“Stephen K. Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency,” the president said in a statement. “When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

Bannon issued no denials pertaining to the quotes during the radio broadcast. Nor did he say anything about the cease and desist letter from the president’s attorneys.

