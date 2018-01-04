Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded the Obama-era policy that had paved the way for legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country Thursday, a move that throws Maine’s legal marijuana industry into a tailspin.

In a memo, Sessions announced a “return to the rule of law” and directed U.S. Attorneys to enforce the federal prohibition on the cultivation, distribution and possession of marijuana. He advises them to follow well-established prosecutorial principles when pursuing marijuana-related prosecutions.

The memo repeals Obama-era memos that protected states with legal recreational and medical marijuana programs from federal interference. But medical marijuana continues to enjoy federal protections written into the last few national spending bills that prohibited the Justice Department from using federal resources to prosecute medical marijuana cases.

The department said Thursday it will not run afoul of federal law, including appropriations riders.

But it is unclear if Sessions’ action gives individual U.S. Attorneys in states that have legalized marijuana, like Maine, the flexibility to decide not to prosecute marijuana-related crimes.

In his public statement, Sessions said his decision returns local control to federal prosecutors who know best where and how to deploy federal resources and gives them “all the necessary tools to disrupt criminal organizations, tackle the growing drug crisis and thwart violent crime.”

In Maine, the top federal law enforcement officer is U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank, who was nominated by President Trump and sworn in last October. In 2013, as Assistant U.S. Attorney in Maine, he spoke out against a plan to legalize recreational cannabis use in Portland.

In an opinion column, Frank reminded readers of The Forecaster that the federal law outlawing cannabis will always prevail in a conflict with state or local laws that legalize marijuana. He said society must draw a reasonable line in the sand on legal intoxicants.

“Maine’s medical marijuana law is not a defense to federal prosecution for manufacturing or distributing marijuana, and Portland’s ordinance won’t be either,” Frank wrote, referring to the 2013 referendum vote on a Portland legalization ordinance “It may mislead people into trouble.”

City voters went on to adopt the ordinance to legalize possession of up to 2.5 ounces of pot for personal use anyway. Three years later, state voters went even further and adopted a law that allowed personal cultivation and a recreational retail market.

But the state has been unable to craft regulatory oversight for a legal recreational market in Maine. A special committee of lawmakers submitted oversight legislation in November that was passed by the Legislature, but then vetoed by Gov. Paul LePage, a foe of legalized marijuana. The veto was sustained.

Lawmakers then met with the governor and others and resubmitted an amended marijuana law that is scheduled for a hearing in Augusta Friday.

Committee chairman Sen. Roger Katz, R-Augusta, said Thursday the committee will proceed with the hearing and its work on implementing the voter-approved law until it learns something definitive about how the federal government plans to act in Maine.

OPPOSITION TO LEGAL POT ‘NOT UNREASONABLE’

Frank was sworn in as U.S. Attorney in the District of Maine in October after 18 years of serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in that office and nine years as Assistant U.S. Attorney in the District of Columbia. The New York native got his law degree from Boston University in 1986.

In 2012, as Assistant U.S. Attorney in Maine, Frank successfully argued that drug use, including marijuana, made a Maine man ineligible to legally possess a gun. But that case doesn’t illuminate Frank’s position on marijuana as clearly as his newspaper column.

In that column, Frank, a Portland resident and former head of the city’s Republican committee, elaborated on his personal opposition to recreational cannabis use. He believes that society can only tolerate a certain number of intoxicated people on its streets, at school, at work and at play.

“Where society draws the line between legal substances and illegal drugs will always seem arbitrary at the margin. But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t draw a line,” he wrote. “At the moment, the line has been drawn at marijuana. That’s not unreasonable.”

In an email response to the Press Herald, Frank referred calls seeking comment on the rescission to the Department of Justice. At the time, Sessions had not issued a public statement on his decision, which was initially reported by the Associated Press, and Frank said he was not aware of any formal action at that time.

National marijuana advocacy groups like Marijuana Policy Project called Sessions’ decision as “a federal crackdown on states’ rights” and “a direct attack on the will of the people” that could lead to federal raids on licensed, regulated and tax-paying businesses.

“The will of Maine voters is now under attack by the federal government,” said David Boyer, director of the Maine chapter of Marijuana Policy Project. “Mainers that legally possess and grow marijuana could be charged and arrested by federal authorities.”

Boyer called on Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King to defend Maine laws from federal interference.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-2nd District, spoke out against Sessions’ decision as meddling in state’s decisions.

“I hope the Justice Department will reconsider it’s one-size-fits-all approach,” Pingree said Thursday.

Pingree has co-sponsored legislation to uphold state laws regarding marijuana legalization, clarify federal banking laws and end the federal prohibition on marijuana. She supported the Rohrabacher-Farr Amendment to congressional spending bills that prohibits Justice from spending funds to interfere with state medical marijuana laws.

The Rohrbacher amendment must be renewed each fiscal year in order to remain in effect, and has been included in a series of spending bills in 2016 and 2017. The latest version of it, which is now the only federal protection left to medical marijuana, is set to expire later this month.

Local marijuana advocates see a sliver of hope in the last sentence of Frank’s column – “If it’s going to be changed, it should be changed thoughtfully, democratically and legitimately,” Frank wrote.

Marijuana advocates believe that is what was done through the 2016 referendum.

Legalize Maine, the group that wrote the voter-approved Marijuana Legalization Act, urged the Justice Department to avoid criminalizing and punishing those who possess small amounts of marijuana for personal use.

Its president, Paul T. McCarrier, said it was far too early to forecast the future of adult-use pot in Maine, given Thursday’s announcement, but he noted that fear of a federal crackdown like this was one of the reasons that LePage had vetoed the legalization overhaul bill in November.

“If you read the governor’s veto letter, this is one of the things he was talking about,” McCarrier said. “He was concerned that people would invest in this new industry only to risk losing that investment to federal seizure. Unfortunately, it looks like that’s where we’re at right now.”

There is a lot on the line in Maine. In 2016, Maine’s medical marijuana dispensaries generated $26.2 million in sales. A trade group that represents Maine’s 3,200 medical marijuana caregivers said they generated another $27.3 million in sales.

The commercial adult-use market isn’t operational yet, but a national research firm that specializes in the marijuana industry has pegged the size of a mature market here at almost $300 million. A typical retail marijuana store could be as profitable as a Starbucks, it concluded.

Local marijuana opponents like the Maine chapter of Smart Approaches to Marijuana cheered Sessions’ action, calling it good for public health, and said it may be time for Maine to scrap its plan for retail adult-use sales and consider expanding the decriminalization model instead.

“This new guidance isn’t a green light to go after users of marijuana, nor should it,’ said Scott Gagnon, the chairman of the Maine chapter. “This is about preventing the next Big Tobacco from running amok in our communities… In Maine, this means we should slow down.”

A POLICY IN FLUX

The move by Trump’s attorney general likely will add to confusion about whether it’s OK to grow, buy or use marijuana in states where pot is legal, since long-standing federal law prohibits it, according to The Associated Press. It comes days after pot shops opened in California, launching what is expected to become the world’s largest market for legal recreational marijuana and as polls show a solid majority of Americans believe the drug should be legal.

While Sessions has been carrying out a Justice Department agenda that follows Trump’s top priorities on such issues as immigration and opioids, the changes to pot policy reflect his own concerns. Trump’s personal views on marijuana remain largely unknown.

Sessions, who has assailed marijuana as comparable to heroin and has blamed it for spikes in violence, had been expected to ramp up enforcement. Pot advocates argue that legalizing the drug eliminates the need for a black market and would likely reduce violence, since criminals would no longer control the marijuana trade.

The Obama administration in 2013 announced it would not stand in the way of states that legalize marijuana, so long as officials acted to keep it from migrating to places where it remained outlawed and out of the hands of criminal gangs and children. Sessions is rescinding that memo, written by then-Deputy Attorney General James M. Cole, which had cleared up some of the uncertainty about how the federal government would respond as states began allowing sales for recreational and medical purposes.

The pot business has since become a sophisticated, multimillion-dollar industry that helps fund schools, educational programs and law enforcement. Eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for recreational use, and California’s sales alone are projected to bring in $1 billion annually in tax revenue within several years.

Threats of a federal crackdown have united liberals who object to the human costs of a war on pot with conservatives who see it as a states’ rights issue. Some in law enforcement support a tougher approach, but a bipartisan group of senators in March urged Sessions to uphold existing marijuana policy. Others in Congress have been seeking ways to protect and promote legal pot businesses.

A task force Sessions convened to study pot policy made no recommendations for upending the legal industry but instead encouraged Justice Department officials to keep reviewing the Obama administration’s more hands-off approach to marijuana enforcement, something Sessions promised to do since he took office.

