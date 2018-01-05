NEWPORT — Zach Hartsgrove scored a game-high 19 points and Josh Smestad added 15 as the Nokomis boys basketball team turned back Lawrence 54-43 in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game Friday night.

Brock Graves scored 11 points for the Warriors (4-4) as well.

Kobe Nadeau scored 13 points to lead the Bulldogs (2-5), who trailed just 20-18 at the half.

VALLEY 69, PCHS 68, OT: Down by as many as 16 in the third quarter, the Cavaliers rallied to take an overtime win over Class C Piscataquis.

Keegan Farnham hit a big 3-pointer and clutch free throws in overtime to help Valley (7-1) complete the comeback. Joey Thomas led Valley with 25 points. Farnham finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Bryce Gilbert scored a game-high 35 points for the Pirates. Eben Cooley added 13 points for PCHS.

RANGELEY 50, VINALHAVEN 37: Kyle LaRochelle scored 31 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the visiting Lakers to the East/West Conference win.

Kenny Thompson added 12 points for Rangeley (5-3).

Keon Arey led Vinalhaven (0-8) with 14 points.

MESSALONSKEE 79, MT. BLUE 68: Tucker Charles scored 30 points to lead the Eagles to a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A win in Farmington.

Chase Warren scored 17 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists for Messalonskee (4-3). Dawson Charles scored 15 points while Cole Wood scored eight points and had six blocks.

Hunter Donald and James Anderson each scored 15 points for Mt. Blue (0-8). Caleb Talbot added 12.

FOREST HILLS 51, BUCKFIELD 39: Hunter Cuddy earned a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers over the Bucks in Jackman.

Brandon Gilboe scored 12 points while Carson Veilleux added 10 for Forest Hills (8-2).

Ethan Jackson scored 16 points for Buckfield (4-4).

WINSLOW 69, FOXCROFT 36: Colby Pomeroy scored 11 of his 16 points in the first quarter as the Black Raiders raced to the KVAC B win in Winslow.

Jack Morneault scored a game-high 19 points for Winslow (4-3).

Jeremy Richard led Foxcroft (1-5) with seven points.

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 59, SKOWHEGAN 36: Cam Barnes scored 13 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Indians in Skowhegan.

Marcus Christopher added 12 points for the Indians (5-3).

Ian McIntyre led Hampden (8-1) with 18 points.

ERSKINE 47, MEDOMAK 38: Austin Dunn and Jack Jowett combined to score 14 of Erskine’s 15 points in the fourth quarter en route to the KVAC victory in South China.

Jowett had a game-high 15 points for the Eagles (3-4) while Braden Soule had 11 points and five assists. Dunn finished with eight points.

Brent Stewart scored 10 points to lead the Panthers (4-3).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

VINALHAVEN 53, RANGELEY 39: Gilleyanne Davis-Oakes led all scorers with 19 points and added eight rebounds to lift the host Vikings to the East/West Conference.

Ashlyn Littlefield added 12 points for Vinalhaven (8-0).

Natasha Haley led Rangeley (7-1) with 11 points and 12 rebounds while Brooke Egan chipped in 10 points, five steals and four assists.

FOREST HILLS 40, BUCKFIELD 38: Demi Gerioux hit a long-range 3-pointer as time expired in double overtime to lift the Tigers to the dramatic victory in Jackman.

Gerioux, who scored a team-high 15 points, sank a shot from just over the half court line, coach Sean Danforth said.

“She took a step over half court, swished it, and good night,” he said.

Taylor Fontaine had 12 points for the Tigers (3-6).

Kathryn Henderson scored 14 points for Buckfield (0-6).

MADISON 56, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 39: Lauren Hay had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs over the Phoenix in Madison.

Sydney LeBlanc scored 12 points, while Ashley Emery had eight points and seven assists for the Bulldogs (8-0). Lauria LeBlanc chipped in with seven assists.

Haley Turcotte led Spruce Mountain (4-3) with 14 points.

BOOTHBAY 73, CARRABEC 27: Bailey Dunphy scored seven points for the Cobras in the loss to the Seahawks in North Anson.

Mackenzie Baker and Olivia Fortier each scored six points for Carrabec (2-5), while Skye Welch added four points.

Page Brown led Boothbay (8-0) with 29 points.

GIRLS HOCKEY

WINSLOW/GARDINER 5, GORHAM 2: Five different players scored to lead a balanced attack for the Black Tigers at Camden National Bank Ice Vault in Hallowell.

Desiree Veilleux, Evelyn Hinkley and Anna Chadwick each had a goal and an assist for Winslow/Gardiner (7-3-1) while Bailey Robbins and Lindsay Bell had the other goals. Cassie Demers made 10 saves.

CC Cochran and Lauren Green scored for Gorham (0-10-0). Izzi Waveham made 35 saves.

