IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 4:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

11:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 1:16 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 4:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Evergreen Mobile Home Park.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 3:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spurwink Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 6:16 a.m., police investigated a report of an assault on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 12:33 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

IN JAY, Thursday at 4:28 p.m., vandalism was reported on Bridge Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 12:11 a.m., police conducted a fire and odor investigation on Ingalls Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 8:52 a.m., criminal trespassing was reporting on Hussey Hill Road.

6:54 p.m., police investigated a burglar alarm at Oakland Sheet Metal on Summer Street.

9:51 p.m., police investigated a report of juvenile offenses.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 3:34 p.m., police investigated a complaint on Nichols Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 11:06 a.m., police investigated a report of trespassing on Mountain View Terrace.

4:15 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

Friday at 8:17 a.m., an assault was reported on Lawton Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:49 p.m., police investigated a report of an unwanted subject.

9:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Best Western Plus Waterville Grand Hotel on Main Street.

10:25 p.m., a theft was reported on Center Place.

10:55 p.m., police investigated a noise complaint on North Alpine Street.

Friday at 12:26 a.m., an unwanted subject was reported on Water Street.

5:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on King Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 9:38 a.m., a theft was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 6:55 p.m., police investigated a report of a domestic dispute on Baker Street.

8:09 p.m., police investigated a report of threatening on Baker Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 10:10 a.m., Alexandra N. Rainey, 19, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

5:30 p.m., Brian R. Dustin, 38, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 12:07 p.m., Cletus T. Jernigan, 58, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

