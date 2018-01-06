WALES — Darryn Bailey earned a double-double by scoring 14 points and grabbing 14 rebounds to lead the Oak Hill boys basketball team to a 50-36 win over Mountain Valley on Saturday.

Gavin Rawstron scored 10 points, while Adam LaPointe added nine points for the Raiders (4-4).

Cameron Godbois led the Falcons (4-4) with seven points.

JOHN BAPST 53, WATERVILLE 36: Jagger Cummings scored a game-high 24 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Crusaders to the Class B North win in Waterville.

Nick Lakeman added eight points for John Bapst 2-5.

Nicholas Wildhaber and David Barre each scored 10 points for Waterville (0-8).

CARRABEC 61, BOOTHBAY 55: Alex Stafford scored 27 points to help the Cobras rally for a Mountain Valley Conference win in Boothbay.

Stafford hit three 3-pointers and sank 14 free throws for Carrabec (2-5), which trailed 33-21 at halftime before taking the lead with a 21-6 third quarter. Evan Holzworth added 13 points for the Cobras, while Dylan Willette had 11.

Kyle Ames knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 25 points for the Seahawks (5-3). Hunter Crocker scored eight points and Steve Reny added six.

RANGELEY 53, VINALHAVEN 47: Kyle LaRochelle scored 25 points to lead the Lakers to an East/West victory over the Vikings in Vinalhaven.

Cal Crosby scored 11 points, while Leo Perez added eight points for Rangeley (6-3).

Keon Arey led Vinalhaven (0-9) with 28 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JOHN BAPST 37, WATERVILLE 33: Maddie Martin scored 10 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Purple Panthers, who fell to the Crusaders in Waterville.

Mackenzie St. Pierre scored eight points, while Abby Soucier added seven points for Waterville (3-5).

Crystal Bell scored 10 points for John Bapst (7-0).

VINALHAVEN 51, RANGELEY 32: Natasha Haley scored 13 points and Emily Eastlack added 10 points as the Lakers fell to the Vikings in Vinalhaven.

Rangeley falls to 7-2.

Gilleyanne Davis-Oakes had a double-double for Vinalhaven (7-0), scoring 24 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

