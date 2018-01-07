A Skowhegan man died Friday following a fire inside his mobile home, marking the first fire-related death in Maine in 2018, authorities said.
The body of William Lashon, 53, was found Saturday afternoon by Skowhegan police inside his home.
The fire had been confined to a room that Lashon had converted into a theater room, according to a news release Sunday from Steve McCausland, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety.
Investigators with the Office of the State Fire Marshal believe the fire was sparked sometime Friday by electrical wiring in the room, according to McCausland.
A neighbor and Lashon’s mother, who also lives nearby, had called police to check on Lashon after he had not been heard from since Thursday’s snowstorm, McCausland said.
