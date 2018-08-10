IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:09 a.m., an overdose rescue was done on Water Street.

8:46 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was done on Civic Center Drive.

10:05 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Green Street.

11:06 a.m., a well-being check was done on Gage Street.

12:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

1:17 p.m., a well-being check was done on Water Street.

2:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

3:01 p.m., an animal well-being check was done on Eastern Avenue.

4:02 p.m., property was recovered on Marketplace Drive.

4:12 p.m., misuse of the 911 system was reported on Water Street.

5:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Maple Street.

5:28 p.m., sex offenses were reported by a caller on Old Belgrade Road.

5:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

5:47 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Whitten Road.

6:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crosby Street.

6:33 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

11:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Willow Street.

11:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

Friday at 12:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

12:32 a.m., a well-being check was done on Drew Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 2:35 p.m., a well-being check was done on Sheldon Street.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 11:05 a.m., theft was reported at an unidentified location.

1:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at an unidentified location.

Friday at 2:05 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Bridge Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 4:29 p.m., theft was reported on Route 135.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:45 p.m., Dominique O. Harrington, 25, of Hallowell, was arrested on charges of operating while license was suspended or revoked, and violating conditions of release, after a traffic stop was done on Winthrop Street.

8:49 p.m., Aaron M. Wiedemann, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, after suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:09 p.m., Danielle M. Duncan, 27, of Sidney, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, after a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Maple Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 10:32 p.m., a 30-year-old Augusta woman was summoned on a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, after suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

Friday at 1:24 a.m., Eric Wayne Thibodeau, 35, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, after a pedestrian check was done on Bangor and Greenlief streets.

IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 4:57 p.m., a 28-year-old Ellsworth woman was summoned on a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, and violating conditions of release, on Bowdoin Street.

