IN CANAAN, Thursday at 3:35 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Mud Run.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 1:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Robin Street.

IN CARTHAGE, Thursday at 5:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Carthage Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 8:08 p.m., a domestic dispute was investigated on Stoney Ridge Drive.

11:44 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on McNally Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 7:22 p.m., gunshots were reported on Molunkus Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:54 a.m., suspicious activity was investigated on High Street.

2:33 p.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Police Plaza.

IN JACKMAN, Thursday at 5:31 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on Main Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 7:13 p.m., an assault was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.

7:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belleview Drive.

3:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 7:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Poland Spring Drive.

10:42 p.m., a warrant arrest was made on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 10:10 a.m., an arrest was made on East Madison Road.

2:19 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on White School House Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 1:03 p.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Road.

5:36 p.m., an arrest was made after a domestic disturbance on Winding Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 11:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waverly Street.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 2:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mingo Loop Road.

IN SANDY RIVER PLANTATION, Thursday at 12:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pine Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burns Street.

9:51 a.m., trespassing was investigated on McClellan Street.

10:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Family Circle.

11:13 a.m., vandalism was investigated on Milburn Street.

12:13 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on Palmer Road.

3:21 p.m., trespassing was investigated on North Avenue.

3:24 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Constitution Avenue.

4:20 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on North Avenue.

4:23 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Madison Avenue.

4:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on New Portland Road.

6:10 p.m., trespassing was investigated on Russell Road.

6:14 p.m., trespassing was investigated on French Street.

9:22 p.m., gunshots were reported on St. Mark Street.

Friday at 4:18 am., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 6:14 p.m., a civil complaint was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:28 a.m., an oral warning was issued following a report of an unwanted person at Dunkin’ Donuts on College Avenue.

2:41 p.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on School Street.

3:59 p.m., a theft was reported on Dalton Street.

4:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

4:46 p.m., criminal trespassing was investigated on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Colby College dormitory on Main Street.

10:41 p.m., a noise complaint was investigated on Green Street.

11:44 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on McNally Road.

1:20 a.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Colby Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 8:08 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 1:44 p.m., a fire was reported on Halifax Street.

1:59 p.m., a warrant arrest was made on Baker Street.

2 p.m., a warrant arrest was made on Baker Street.

3:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.

9:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 11:25 a.m., Danielle M. LaRochelle, 30, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

3:01 p.m., Ernest J. Vansoeren, 71, of Rangeley Plantation, was arrested on a charge of violation of protection from abuse order.

5 p.m., Tim L. Murray, 37, of Chesterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with prior convictions and criminal threatening.

6:34 p.m., Levi F. Mason, 40, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of schedule W drugs.

7:19 p.m., Dwight F. Millett, 31, of Peru, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines and fees and a charge of unlawful possession of a schedule W drug, and two charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 3:26 a.m., Ryan J. Flewelling, 24, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

6:14 p.m., Brandy N. Weis, 31, of North Anson, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6:55 p.m., Larry N. Stanhope, 73, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:57 p.m., Alan A. Libby, 64, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Friday at 12:04 a.m., Jamie L. Charity, 38, of Rumford, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:55 p.m., Ryan C. Ackerman, 32, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

11:45 p.m., Carmen R. Smith, 18, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating vehicle without a license and illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:02 a.m., Edward L. Atkins, 22, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of violating condition of release.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Franklin County, jay maine, police log, skowhegan maine, waterville maine, winslow maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.