IN CANAAN, Thursday at 3:35 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Mud Run.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 1:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Robin Street.

IN CARTHAGE, Thursday at 5:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Carthage Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 8:08 p.m., a domestic dispute was investigated on Stoney Ridge Drive.

IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 7:22 p.m., gunshots were reported on Molunkus Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:54 a.m., suspicious activity was investigated on High Street.

2:33 p.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Police Plaza.

IN JACKMAN, Thursday at 5:31 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on Main Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 7:13 p.m., an assault was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.

7:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belleview Drive.

3:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 7:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Poland Spring Drive.

10:42 p.m., a warrant arrest was made on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 10:10 a.m., an arrest was made on East Madison Road.

2:19 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on White School House Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 1:03 p.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Road.

5:36 p.m., an arrest was made after a domestic disturbance on Winding Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 11:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waverly Street.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 2:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mingo Loop Road.

IN SANDY RIVER PLANTATION, Thursday at 12:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pine Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burns Street.

9:51 a.m., trespassing was investigated on McClellan Street.

10:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Family Circle.

11:13 a.m., vandalism was investigated on Milburn Street.

12:13 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on Palmer Road.

3:21 p.m., trespassing was investigated on North Avenue.

3:24 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Constitution Avenue.

4:20 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on North Avenue.

4:23 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Madison Avenue.

4:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on New Portland Road.

6:10 p.m., trespassing was investigated on Russell Road.

6:14 p.m., trespassing was investigated on French Street.

9:22 p.m., gunshots were reported on St. Mark Street.

Friday at 4:18 am., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 6:14 p.m., a civil complaint was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:28 a.m., an oral warning was issued following a report of an unwanted person at Dunkin’ Donuts on College Avenue.

2:41 p.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on School Street.

3:59 p.m., a theft was reported on Dalton Street.

4:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

4:46 p.m., criminal trespassing was investigated on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Colby College dormitory on Main Street.

10:41 p.m., a noise complaint was investigated on Green Street.

11:44 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on McNally Road.

1:20 a.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Colby Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 8:08 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 1:44 p.m., a fire was reported on Halifax Street.

1:59 p.m., a warrant arrest was made on Baker Street.

2 p.m., a warrant arrest was made on Baker Street.

3:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.

9:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 11:25 a.m., Danielle M. LaRochelle, 30, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

3:01 p.m., Ernest J. Vansoeren, 71, of Rangeley Plantation, was arrested on a charge of violation of protection from abuse order.

5 p.m., Tim L. Murray, 37, of Chesterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with prior convictions and criminal threatening.

6:34 p.m., Levi F. Mason, 40, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of schedule W drugs.

7:19 p.m., Dwight F. Millett, 31, of Peru, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines and fees and a charge of unlawful possession of a schedule W drug, and two charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 3:26 a.m., Ryan J. Flewelling, 24, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

6:14 p.m., Brandy N. Weis, 31, of North Anson, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6:55 p.m., Larry N. Stanhope, 73, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:57 p.m., Alan A. Libby, 64, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Friday at 12:04 a.m., Jamie L. Charity, 38, of Rumford, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:55 p.m., Ryan C. Ackerman, 32, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

11:45 p.m., Carmen R. Smith, 18, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating vehicle without a license and illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:02 a.m., Edward L. Atkins, 22, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of violating condition of release.

