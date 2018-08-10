IN CANAAN, Thursday at 3:35 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Mud Run.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 1:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Robin Street.
IN CARTHAGE, Thursday at 5:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Carthage Road.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 8:08 p.m., a domestic dispute was investigated on Stoney Ridge Drive.
11:44 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on McNally Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Thursday at 7:22 p.m., gunshots were reported on Molunkus Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 10:54 a.m., suspicious activity was investigated on High Street.
2:33 p.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Police Plaza.
IN JACKMAN, Thursday at 5:31 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on Main Street.
IN JAY, Thursday at 7:13 p.m., an assault was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.
7:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
Friday at 2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
3:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belleview Drive.
3:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 7:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Poland Spring Drive.
10:42 p.m., a warrant arrest was made on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 10:10 a.m., an arrest was made on East Madison Road.
2:19 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on White School House Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 1:03 p.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Road.
5:36 p.m., an arrest was made after a domestic disturbance on Winding Hill Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 11:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waverly Street.
IN RANGELEY, Friday at 2:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mingo Loop Road.
IN SANDY RIVER PLANTATION, Thursday at 12:19 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pine Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burns Street.
9:51 a.m., trespassing was investigated on McClellan Street.
10:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Family Circle.
11:13 a.m., vandalism was investigated on Milburn Street.
12:13 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on Palmer Road.
3:21 p.m., trespassing was investigated on North Avenue.
3:24 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Constitution Avenue.
4:20 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on North Avenue.
4:23 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Madison Avenue.
4:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on New Portland Road.
6:10 p.m., trespassing was investigated on Russell Road.
6:14 p.m., trespassing was investigated on French Street.
9:22 p.m., gunshots were reported on St. Mark Street.
Friday at 4:18 am., a harassment complaint was taken on Main Street.
IN SOLON, Thursday at 6:14 p.m., a civil complaint was reported on South Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:28 a.m., an oral warning was issued following a report of an unwanted person at Dunkin’ Donuts on College Avenue.
2:41 p.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on School Street.
3:59 p.m., a theft was reported on Dalton Street.
4:12 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
4:46 p.m., criminal trespassing was investigated on Waterville Commons Drive.
5:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Colby College dormitory on Main Street.
10:41 p.m., a noise complaint was investigated on Green Street.
11:44 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on McNally Road.
1:20 a.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Colby Street.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 8:08 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 1:44 p.m., a fire was reported on Halifax Street.
1:59 p.m., a warrant arrest was made on Baker Street.
2 p.m., a warrant arrest was made on Baker Street.
3:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Halifax Street.
9:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cushman Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 11:25 a.m., Danielle M. LaRochelle, 30, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
3:01 p.m., Ernest J. Vansoeren, 71, of Rangeley Plantation, was arrested on a charge of violation of protection from abuse order.
5 p.m., Tim L. Murray, 37, of Chesterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with prior convictions and criminal threatening.
6:34 p.m., Levi F. Mason, 40, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of schedule W drugs.
7:19 p.m., Dwight F. Millett, 31, of Peru, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines and fees and a charge of unlawful possession of a schedule W drug, and two charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 3:26 a.m., Ryan J. Flewelling, 24, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
6:14 p.m., Brandy N. Weis, 31, of North Anson, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
6:55 p.m., Larry N. Stanhope, 73, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 11:57 p.m., Alan A. Libby, 64, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Friday at 12:04 a.m., Jamie L. Charity, 38, of Rumford, was arrested on two warrants.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:55 p.m., Ryan C. Ackerman, 32, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.
11:45 p.m., Carmen R. Smith, 18, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating vehicle without a license and illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.
SUMMONS
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:02 a.m., Edward L. Atkins, 22, of Winslow, was summoned on a charge of violating condition of release.
