RANGELEY — A square dance party is planned for 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at The Wilhelm Reich Museum’s Conference Center, Dodge Pond Road. No experience or reservations necessary. National caller and Rangeley resident Red Bates will teach all dances; dress is casual dress.
Cost is $10 for adults or $3 for children 12 and younger; refreshments will be served. Tickets will be available at the museum ticket office or at the door.
For more information, call 864-3443 or email [email protected].
