MADISON, Wis. — Zach Warner, of Winslow, graduated May 11 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Warner earned a Doctor of Philosophy, Political Science, from the College of Letters and Science.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
College News, winslow maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.