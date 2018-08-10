WAYNE — Summer resident Mark Rochkind will share observations and photography from his recent trip to Sri Lanka at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at The Cary Memorial Library, 17 Old Winthrop Road.

“Sri Lanka is a multicultural island nation, the size of West Virginia, about 6 degree north of the Equator, off the southeastern tip of India,” said Rochkind, according to a news release from the library. The 16-day wildlife and cultural expedition revealed a lot about the country to Rochkind. “We saw more than 100 species of birds (including more than a dozen endemics) and a passel of mammals. The most elusive and gratifying of the mammals were two cavorting leopards.”

“Though Sri Lanka is tropical, the nation has managed to eradicate malaria,” Rochkind said, according to the release. “It’s a very special place; an uncommon destination.”

The library is air-conditioned and handicapped accessible. For more information, call 685-3612 or visit cary-memorial.lib.me.us.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: