IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., property was recovered on Civic Center Drive.

9:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greenlief Street.

9:57 a.m., property was recovered on Union Street.

10:38 a.m., gross sexual assault was reported by a caller at an unidentified location.

11:50 a.m., theft was reported on Green Street.

1:06 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:24 p.m., theft was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

1:32 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Airport Road.

2:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Enterprise Drive.

3:24 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Lamson Road.

3:56 p.m., a well-being check was done on Civic Center Drive.

4:13 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Spring Road.

4:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

4:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Whitten Road.

5:28 p.m., a well-being check was done on Mount Vernon Avenue and Bond Brook Road.

5:30 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:43 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

6:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

6:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

6:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.

7:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mayflower Road.

9:40 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Washington Street.

9:55 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Arsenal and Spruce streets.

10:28 p.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

Thursday at 4:20 a.m. criminal mischief was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 8:22 a.m., trespassing was reported on River Road.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 7:46 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

8:30 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

8:36 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Greenwood Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:55 a.m., Michael Smith, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, during a traffic stop on North Belfast Avenue.

Thursday at 1:38 a.m., Sarah D. Costa, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, after a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7 p.m., a 22-year-old man from Franconia, New Hampshire was summoned on a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, during a traffic stop on Cony Street.

