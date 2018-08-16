IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., property was recovered on Civic Center Drive.
9:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Greenlief Street.
9:57 a.m., property was recovered on Union Street.
10:38 a.m., gross sexual assault was reported by a caller at an unidentified location.
11:50 a.m., theft was reported on Green Street.
1:06 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.
1:24 p.m., theft was reported on Gray Birch Drive.
1:32 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Airport Road.
2:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Enterprise Drive.
3:24 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Lamson Road.
3:56 p.m., a well-being check was done on Civic Center Drive.
4:13 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Spring Road.
4:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
4:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Whitten Road.
5:28 p.m., a well-being check was done on Mount Vernon Avenue and Bond Brook Road.
5:30 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
5:43 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.
6:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
6:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.
6:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Union Street.
7:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mayflower Road.
9:40 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Washington Street.
9:55 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Arsenal and Spruce streets.
10:28 p.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.
Thursday at 4:20 a.m. criminal mischief was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 8:22 a.m., trespassing was reported on River Road.
IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 7:46 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.
8:30 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.
8:36 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Greenwood Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:55 a.m., Michael Smith, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, during a traffic stop on North Belfast Avenue.
Thursday at 1:38 a.m., Sarah D. Costa, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, after a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 7 p.m., a 22-year-old man from Franconia, New Hampshire was summoned on a charge of operating while license was suspended or revoked, during a traffic stop on Cony Street.
-
Maine Crime
Wilton woman charged with arson in Farmington house fire
-
Local & State
Town orders cancellation of free concert in unpermitted Readfield barn
-
News
Vandals turn over flower pots, trash cans in Farmington
-
Sports
Last two champions back to lead the field at Hight Memorial Pace
-
Local & State
Oakland's Old School House up for sale