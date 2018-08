IN ANSON, Wednesday at 11:57 a.m., breaking and entering was investigated on Valley Road.

4:52 p.m., a scam complaint was taken on New Portland Road.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 10:42 p.m., a theft was investigated on East Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 7:56 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Campbell Field.

IN CHINA, Thursday at 1:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 3.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 7:20 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Pleasant Street.

IN CORNVILLE, Wednesday at 6:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spurwink Lane.

7:41 p.m., a theft was reported on East Ridge Road.

9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Molunkus Road.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 11:29 a.m., a scam complaint was investigated on Main Street.

3:39 p.m., an arrest was made after a vehicle complaint on North Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:37 a.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.

5:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kennebec Street.

8:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pirate Lane.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 2:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

3:04 p.m., a traffic accident involving injuries was reported on Main Street.

4:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

5:20 p.m., a report of a missing person was taken on Belcher Road.

6:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakes Street.

6:45 p.m., a theft was reported on Moore Avenue.

9:38 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

9:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

11:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

11:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Perham Street.

IN HARMONY, Wednesday at 9:58 a.m., suspicious activity was investigated on South Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 8:27 a.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Blake Street.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 10:45 p.m., an assault was reported on Old Jay Hill Road.

12:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on BJ’s Lane.

5:07 p.m., a traffic accident involving injuries was reported on Franklin Road.

8:37 p.m., a traffic accident involving injuries was reported on Old Jay Hill Road.

Thursday at 6:02 a.m., trespassing was reported on Church Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Wednesday at 2:05 p.m., a fire and smoke investigation was conducted on High Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 12:49 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Main Street.

5:02 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Oak Street.

6:30 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on Lakewood Road.

8:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Preble Avenue.

8:32 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on River Road.

IN MERCER, Wednesday at 4:45 p.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on West Sandy River Road.

IN MOSCOW, Wednesday at 12:27 p.m., a scam complaint was investigated on Stream Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Wednesday at 8:32 p.m., a civil complaint was taken on Long Falls Dam Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 3:21 p.m., a fire and smoke investigation was conducted on Farmington Falls Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 10:01 a.m., littering was reported on Upper Main Street.

6:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Frederick Corner Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 6:33 a.m., a theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

7:18 a.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

6:10 p.m., criminal trespassing was investigated on Sawtelle Road.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 4:22 p.m., an arrest was made following suspicious activity on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 1:59 p.m., threatening was investigated on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:07 a.m., a disturbance was investigated on Dinsmore Street.

10:12 a.m., a harassment complaint was investigated on Grant Lane.

10:28 a.m., a civil complaint was investigated on Lexie Lane.

11:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

3:26 p.m., a warning was issued after a report of disorderly conduct.

4:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

6:55 p.m., a theft was reported on South Street.

7:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on Oak Street.

10:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

Thursday at 2:10 a.m., an arrest was made after a disturbance on Milburn Street.

IN SOLON, Wednesday at 6:20 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on North Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 12:10 p.m., a theft was investigated on Ripley Road.

8:14 p.m., a vehicle theft was reported on Dexter Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:38 a.m., a disturbance was investigated on Carey Lane.

9:49 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Silver Street.

10:07 a.m., an accident involving an injury was reported on Interstate 95.

10:35 a.m., an assault was reported on Front Place.

11:04 a.m., criminal mischief was investigated on Gilman Street.

11:19 p.m., threatening was investigated on Roosevelt Avenue.

12:16 p.m., threatening was reported on Chaplin Street.

1 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Wilson Street.

1:24 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on JFK Plaza.

3:24 p.m., a theft was investigated on Silver Street.

3:27 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:40 p.m., a theft was investigated on Ash Street.

4:46 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on West River Road.

5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:02 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

7:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chase Avenue.

9:02 p.m., suspicious activity was investigated on College Avenue.

10:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Poolers Park Way.

11:30 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Walmart on Waterville Commons Drive.

IN WELD, Wednesday at 1:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hardy Road.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 8:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Prospect Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 11:39 a.m., a civil complaint was taken on Clinton Avenue.

10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bolduc Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:40 a.m., Jake Hasseltine, 27, of Old Town, was arrested on a charge of probation revocation.

2:50 p.m., Reynold J. Thibodeau, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear.

5:03 p.m., Amanda K. Fornet, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

5:48 p.m., Rachel St. Michael, 20, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and being a minor in possession of liquor.

Thursday at 4:08 a.m., Stephanie A. Freeman, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of misuse of 911 system and violating condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:11 p.m., Allen P. Nutt, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday at 12:03 a.m., Ryan T. Dyer, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 1:41 p.m., Michael D. Stewart Jr., 19, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and two counts of domestic violence assault.

Thursday at 12:15 a.m., Roland J. Peters, 61, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of operating vehicle without a license and operating under the influence with two prior convictions.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: