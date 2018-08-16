Tom Saviello recently introduced the Regional School Unit 9 scholarship recipients to the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club members at a garden club meeting at Saviello’s home in Wilton.

The scholarship recipients are Kaci O. Presby who plans to attend Saint Joseph’s College of Maine, and Ezekiel S. Robinson who plans to attend the University of Maine.

Mt. Blue Area Garden Club President Tom Saviello, left, with scholarship recipients Kaci O. Presby and Ezekiel S. Robinson.

Each student will receive a $500 scholarship upon a successful completion of their first semester. Present were 37 members and five guests at the club’s regular meeting. Saviello lead the group on a tour of his flower and fruit gardens. Pat Durham mentioned that 2019 is the 50th anniversary of the club.

The next meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, at Louise Marcous’s terraced daylily and hosta gardens located at 295 McCrillis Corner Road in Wilton. Hostesses Carol Godomsky, Mary Green and Annette Tripp will provide light desserts. Those who attend should bring a lawn chair, bag lunch and a plant to swap.

For more information, call 778-4158.

