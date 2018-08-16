As the curtain falls on the summer season of classic plays, Theater at Monmouth will be right back at it with the second annual What’s Next Fest: making old things new and new things classic. Every night at 7:30 p.m. from Tuesday, Aug. 21, through Friday, Aug, 24, the theater will present staged readings of adaptations of classic literature, new works and more at the theater at 796 Main St. in Monmouth.

2018 What’s Next Fest! Schedule of Events:

• 50 Years Ago Today: The Making of The White Album, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21.

It was 1968 was a tumultuous year for the Beatles, as well as the world at large. Influences as diverse as Yoko Ono, the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, folksinger Donovan Leitch and Mike Love of the Beach Boys all contributed to the most eclectic batch of new recordings the group would ever produce, resulting in the astonishing double album “The Beatles.” Five months in the studio, Ringo quits, Eric Clapton sits in, solo careers begin and one of the greatest singles of all time — all this and more as Mark S. Cartier takes an in-depth look at the “White Album” on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

• Staged Reading of Buttering Toast by Ryan Vincent Anderson is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Bob is depressed, his dad died, his job sucks, he’s been wait-listed for grad school, his relationship is crashing down, his weight is creeping up, his mom won’t stop bugging him, and he is fighting thoughts of suicide. But, at least his Toaster loves him. So there’s that. “Buttering Toast” is a not so serious look at a serious matter.

• “Staged Reading of Tendrils,” a play about transformations and bugs by Catia Cunha will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23.

Ro is writing a play about love. Except it’s never that easy. Her play is becoming a solo piece. Her bug buddy is experiencing the teenage rebellion phase of her metamorphosis full force. She’s plagued by depression manifesting as wandering wombs. She’s falling in love with what she’s pretty sure is a hallucination. Oh, and, on top of all that, she may or may not be turning into a plant.

• Staged Reading of Howards End will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24.

Adapted by Caroline Hewitt and Autumn Dornfeld from the E.M. Forster novel. Directed by Linsay Firman. Margaret and Helen Schlegel value poetry, romanticism, and emotion. Henry Wilcox wants more money and more power. Leonard Bast aspires to something above the bleak poverty he is stuck inside. When the four characters meet, the sisters’ relationship to each other, themselves, and the way they see the world, changes forever. Four actors play 20 characters in this adaptation of Forster’s 1910 novel.

A $10 suggested donation is requested.

For more information, visit theateratmonmouth.org or call 933-9999.

