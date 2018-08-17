WISCASSET — The Morris Farm will present its 19th annual Tour de Farms Bicycle tour on Sept. 15. The tour will start at 7 a.m. at the farm at 156 Gardiner Road and it will continue until the last rider is in and fed.

There are four routes to choose from, The Family Ride of 17 miles, The Scenic Ride of 42 miles and the Exploration Ride of 56 miles and the Challenge Ride of 100 miles. Price of entry includes a T-shirt (if you register early you can order size and style), barbecue lunch for the riders and a free water bottle for all of those who complete their rides. There also are two new farms on the route this year, Beau Chemin at 1749 Finntown Road in Waldoboro and High Hopes at 777 Bristol Road in Bristol.

Limited to 100 riders, it is said to be one the most challenging and rewarding rides in the area. And, the farm has been told, it has the best of before, during and after snacks, lunch and desserts.

To register, go to www.morrisfarm.org or contact the office at 882-4080.

Those who don’t like to bicycle can contact the Morris Farm office at 882-4080 to register their car and/or sign up for the barbecue lunch.

